At least four dead after small plane crashes into Mississippi home

May 5, 2021, 10:51 AM UTC / Updated May 5, 2021, 11:04 AM UTC

At least four people died after a small airplane crashed into a Mississippi home late Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities responded to the crash site about 11:20 p.m. CT at a residence on Annie Christie Drive in Hattiesburg, about 90 miles southwest of Jackson, according to local police.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were called to investigate the incident.

It was not clear if the victims included passengers on the plane, residents in the house or both. Their names were not released. Officials have not determined what caused the crash.

Hattiesburg police asked residents to contact them if they believe any debris or wreckage from the crash fell onto their property.

No other details were immediately available.

Hattiesburg is a city in southern Mississippi with a population of about 45,000.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.