By Minyvonne Burke
At least four people died when a tour bus crashed Friday afternoon near Bryce Canyon, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a tweet.
The crash occurred on state route 12 shortly after noon. The highway patrol said there are "multiple critical injuries" and asked travelers to avoid the area.
"Multiple air ambulances and rescue crews have been dispatched," the agency said in a post on Twitter, adding that state route 12 is closed as authorities investigate the crash.
