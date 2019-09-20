Breaking News Emails
At least four people died when a tour bus crashed Friday near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a tweet.
The crash occurred on state route 12 at around 11:30 a.m. local time, about 3.5 miles west of the park, according to authorities and the park.
The highway patrol told NBC News that anywhere from a dozen to 15 people were critically injured in the crash. The agency said in a tweet that tourists on the bus were Chinese speakers.
Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollock told NBC affiliate KSL-TV in Salt Lake City that he feels terribly for those involved in the crash.
"This is pretty overwhelming for a little county of 4,900 people," he said. "This is just horrible for us."
Highway Patrol said "multiple air ambulances and rescue crews have been dispatched to the scene and said state route 12 is closed as authorities investigate the crash.
Bryce Canyon National Park is in southern Utah and is known for its unique geology, according to the National Park Service website.