At least nine people were shot Saturday night at a large gathering in Syracuse, New York, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a stolen car in a downtown parking lot shortly before 9 p.m. They were greeted by a large crowd of several hundred people running towards officers, saying gunshots had been fired, according to Syracuse Police Chief Kenton T. Buckner.

Police did not hear gunfire while on the scene, Buckner said.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where eight people were being treated for non-life threatening injuries. One person was listed in critical condition, Buckner said.

No further details were available, police said.