At Least One Person Dead in Incident in Lower Manhattan

At least one person was dead and a person was in custody in an incident in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, officials said.

J. Peter Donald, the New York police assistant commissioner for communication, said on Twitter that police were responding to reports that shots had been fired, but it wasn't immediately clear what occurred or who fired the shots.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Special Report: Multiple People Injured in Downtown New York City autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1085509187700" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Multiple people are dead, a senior New York City official said. An exact number and more details weren't immediately clear. Initially, it was reported as a shooting near Chambers Street and the West Side Highway.

A truck was nearby, and images showed damaged bicycles in a bike path. A spokesperson for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the mayor was on the way to the area and that there was "no active threat."

There is one suspect under arrest following an incident on the Westside Highway in lower Manhattan. More to follow when it is available — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) October 31, 2017

"You could see cyclists and pedestrians badly injured," said MSNBC correspondent and producer Louis Burgdorf, who was outside a building where Canal Street meets the West Side Highway, which is north of Chambers and the highway.

Officers respond to a report of gunfire along West Street near the pedestrian bridge at Stuyvesant High School in Lower Manhattan in New York on Tuesday. Martin Speechley / NYPD via AP

NBC New York, citing sources, reported that a box truck drove onto a bike path, traveling the wrong direction, and struck several people before colliding with a Home Depot rental truck.