At Least One Person Dead in Incident in Lower Manhattan

At least one person was dead and a person was in custody in an incident in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, officials said.
J. Peter Donald, the New York police assistant commissioner for communication, said on Twitter that police were responding to reports that shots had been fired, but it wasn't immediately clear what occurred or who fired the shots.
Multiple people are dead, a senior New York City official said. An exact number and more details weren't immediately clear. Initially, it was reported as a shooting near Chambers Street and the West Side Highway.
A truck was nearby, and images showed damaged bicycles in a bike path. A spokesperson for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the mayor was on the way to the area and that there was "no active threat."
"You could see cyclists and pedestrians badly injured," said MSNBC correspondent and producer Louis Burgdorf, who was outside a building where Canal Street meets the West Side Highway, which is north of Chambers and the highway.
NBC New York, citing sources, reported that a box truck drove onto a bike path, traveling the wrong direction, and struck several people before colliding with a Home Depot rental truck.