Breaking News Emails
At least one person was killed and a stretch of Wisconsin highway closed on Wednesday following a fiery accident that left a semitruck on its head, officials said.
Traffic in both directions on I-94 between Highway 20 and Highway G was shut down for miles, according to a statement by the Racine County Sheriff's Department.
"I can confirm investigators from my office are currently at the crash scene as there is at least one fatality," Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said in a statement.
Pictures from the scene showed a burning truck that flipped over, with its backside off the ground at a 45-degree angle.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.