At least one person stabbed at Pentagon Metro station in Arlington, Virginia

By Elisha Fieldstadt
At least one person was stabbed at the Pentagon Metro station in Arlington, Virginia, Monday morning, according to officials.
The victim was stabbed on the station's upper level platform, Sue Gough, a Pentagon spokeswoman, told NBC News. Additional information as to the circumstances of the attack was not immediately available.
Tweets sent from Metrorail Info beginning at about 10 a.m. said trains were bypassing the Pentagon station due to a police investigation, affecting the blue and yellow lines, and buses were available.
The station is less than a mile away from the Pentagon.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.