An apparent gas explosion in Dallas injured at least four firefighters and two civilians and caused the partial collapse of an apartment building, according to local officials.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 10:21 a.m. call of a natural gas odor at 5726 Highland Hills Road in South Dallas, officials there said Wednesday.

While firefighters were investigating, an explosion occurred, "causing a partial collapse of the two-story apartment building," Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

The six people injured have been taken to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown, they said.

"There is no information on what caused the explosion, as this will be a joint investigation involving DFR, along with multiple local, state and federal agencies, to determine exactly what happened," Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

NBC News affiliate KXAS-TV reported from the scene that while the explosion "appears to have damaged at least two other buildings, firefighters were able to put out the fire before it consumed the building or spread to adjacent buildings."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted: "Please pray for our firefighters and for the civilians who have been injured."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.