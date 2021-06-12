At least three dead after a car crashes into a Pittsburgh plasma clinic

At least three people were killed Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a Pittsburgh plasma clinic, according to authorities.

The car was going about 100 mph when it struck the Biomat USA clinic a little after 11:30 a.m. ET, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told NBC affiliate WPXI at the scene.

Three people are confirmed dead after a car crashed into a plasma clinic in Pittsburgh. Pgh Public Safety / via Twitter

He also said that one person was in critical condition and a paramedic was treated for smoke inhalation. A third person was injured in the incident, but that person's status was unknown.

The names of the victims were not released.

The crash, meanwhile, caused a small fire in the building, and firefighters are attempting to put it out.