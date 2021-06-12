IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

At least three dead after a car crashes into a Pittsburgh plasma clinic

The car was going about 100 mph when it struck the Biomat USA clinic, according to authorities.
By Chloe Atkins

At least three people were killed Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a Pittsburgh plasma clinic, according to authorities.

The car was going about 100 mph when it struck the Biomat USA clinic a little after 11:30 a.m. ET, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told NBC affiliate WPXI at the scene.

Three people are confirmed dead after a car crashed into a plasma clinic in Pittsburgh.Pgh Public Safety / via Twitter

He also said that one person was in critical condition and a paramedic was treated for smoke inhalation. A third person was injured in the incident, but that person's status was unknown.

The names of the victims were not released.

The crash, meanwhile, caused a small fire in the building, and firefighters are attempting to put it out.

