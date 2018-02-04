An Amtrak train traveling from New York to Miami collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday morning in Lexington County, South Carolina, causing the lead engine and some passenger cars to derail.

Officials confirmed there were at least two people killed and 70 injured among the 139 passengers and 8 crew.

"It's unfortunate that we have two fatalities. Our hearts are with those families right now," Captain Adam Myrick from the Lexington County Sheriff's Office said during an early morning press conference.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed At least 2 dead, 70 injured after Amtrak train collides with freight train in South Carolina 1:08 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1153394243681" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Authorities said it was not immediately clear why the two trains collided near Cayce, South Carolina. The sheriff's department said all passengers were off the train, with the injured transported to local medical facilities.

A spokesman for the County of Lexington told reporters that the injuries range from "small scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones." He could not confirm if any of the injuries were life-threatening.

Jaclyn Kinney, 22, from Pinehurst, North Carolina, was in the sleeper car with her boyfriend on their way to Orlando.

"We basically woke up to the train crash," she told NBC News.

"It knocked us around and we got bumped into the wall from the impact and the train derailed. The cafe car that was right in front of us was in much worse shape so we were lucky," she said.

"The staff members came by and made sure people were okay before we left the car. We were waiting for a few minutes before they evacuated us."

"There were a few people with noticeably bad injuries but most people didn't seem super injured," Kinney added.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Amtrak derailment passenger recounts terrifying crash in Cayce, SC 2:39 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1153411651622" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Red Cross said its trained volunteers and staff were also responding.

South Carolina's Emergency Management Division said 5,000 gallons of fuel was spilled as a result of the crash, with Hazmat responding to the scene. Officials said there was no further threat to the public.

The National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, said it was sending a team to the site of the crash.

It was the second major Amtrak incident in less than a week. On Wednesday, a train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck. One person on the truck was killed.