At least two injured after military plane crashes in Texas backyard

At least two people were injured Sunday after a military plane crashed in the backyard of a home outside Fort Worth.

The plane crashed in the backyard of a woman’s Lake Worth home Sunday morning, damaging at least six houses. The two service members in the plane appeared to eject themselves from the aircraft, according to NBC DFW.

BREAKING: A small military plane crashed into the back yard of a house in Lake Worth. Crew ejected. One burned by power lines. Second landed in tree. Woman in house OK. pic.twitter.com/a2rqq4PwEs — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) September 19, 2021

One is in the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses at the scene told NBC DFW that they saw one of the people in the plane get tangled in power lines. The other person landed in a tree.

The woman whose backyard in which the plane crashed is ok, police said.

Emergency crews respond to the site of a plane crash in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2021. Scott Gordon / NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

"I was in my car on [State Highway] 199 right in front of the donut shop when the pilot landed on the powerlines," witness Cara Camp told NBC 5. "While driving, I heard a loud explosion and debris was hitting the car.

The plane crashed about a mile from the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Police said in a press conference that Air Force and Navy are currently on the scene, as well as law enforcement officials.

The name of the two injured people have not been released.