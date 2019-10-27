Breaking News Emails
At least two people were killed and sixteen more injured after a shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, police said early Sunday. The identity of the shooter remains unknown.
The Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night with a complaint of vehicles illegally parked along the shoulder of Highway 380, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said in a press conference Sunday.
Police arrived to investigate the parking complaint, and gunshots broke out at approximately 11:45 p.m. at The Party Venue, an event space near the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
"When shots were fired it was complete chaos as people fled for safety and deputies attempted to locate the shooter," Meeks said.
Police believe the suspect, who remains at large, is one male shooter and the weapon is a handgun.
Of those injured, 12 were injured by gunshot wounds. Four or five of those injured are believed to be students, police said. All of the victims were either late teens or in their early 20s, police said.
Officials said 16 people sought medical treatment for their injuries. Some victims were triaged at the scene, and others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police estimated that over 750 people were in attendance at the event. Although the party was not sanctioned by Texas A&M University-Commerce, Meeks said it was organized by a group called Good Fellows, of which some members were university students.
Meeks said the shooter may have targeted the first victim deliberately and then fired at random at the rest of the crowd.
One off-duty officer had been at the venue for security.
Those injured in the shooting were from Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cedar Hill, Commerce and Greenville, Hunt County Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford told reporters on Sunday.
The college said in a statement that "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting."