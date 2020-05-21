Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

May 21, 2020, 3:28 AM UTC / Updated May 21, 2020, 3:34 AM UTC

At least two people were struck by gunfire and a third was in custody after a shooting Wednesday evening in a suburban Phoenix entertainment district, police said.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Arizona's Glendale Police Department asked residents to stay clear of the Westgate Entertainment District, but tweeted that "There are no more reports of any active shooting."

Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

State Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Phoenix, said on Twitter that he had seen the attack.

"I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate," he wrote.