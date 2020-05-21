At least two struck in shooting at Arizona entertainment district

A state senator who said he witnessed the shooting described the weapon as an AR-15 rifle.

By Dennis Romero

At least two people were struck by gunfire and a third was in custody after a shooting Wednesday evening in a suburban Phoenix entertainment district, police said.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Arizona's Glendale Police Department asked residents to stay clear of the Westgate Entertainment District, but tweeted that "There are no more reports of any active shooting."

State Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Phoenix, said on Twitter that he had seen the attack.

"I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate," he wrote.

