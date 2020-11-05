LeBron James makes public plea for help after friend's sister is found dead

NBA star LeBron James made a public plea seeking information connected to the shooting death of his friend's sister.

Police in Akron, Ohio, said in a Facebook post that Ericka Weems, 37, was found dead in her home Monday afternoon from an apparent gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages," police said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who is from Akron, posted a tweet Wednesday demanding justice. James is childhood friends with Weems' brother, Brandon Weems, the director of scouting for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kyle Kumza, Anthony Davis, and Lebron James of the Los Angeles talks with Brandon Weems, right, before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images file

"AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom," James wrote. "My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!"

Brandon Weems retweeted James' post, thanking the athlete for his support. In a lengthy Instagram post, he remembered his sister as someone with "a kind heart and warm soul."

"Why would anyone want to do this to you?? I’m so angry sad and heartbroken," he wrote alongside photos of his sister. "My life will never be the same without you!! But I’m happy you and mom are back together! Watch over us from up there and I promise we got you down here!! Love you forever and always!!"

The Cavaliers said in a statement that it was "terribly saddened" over the death.

"Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act," the organization said in a tweet. "We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka."

Darrell Weems, Weems' father, told local station WEWS-TV, that he last saw his daughter on Saturday at his house. He said that she was supposed to call him later that night but she never did. When he tried calling her on Sunday, he got no answer.

Family said she owned a daycare in Columbus, but closed it and recently opened a daycare service out of her home. She was supposed to watch a friend's child on Monday, but the friend could not get in touch with her, according to WEMS.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller told Cleveland.com he hopes that James bringing attention to the case will lead to people coming forward with tips.

“It has been my hope that the community feels the weight of the grief that this family and all of our victims feel,” Miller said. “If he puts a name behind a personal tragedy, I hope it has an effect. Hopefully it moves us closer to solving this.”