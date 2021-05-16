LGBTQ students harassed in 'horrific' incident at Bucknell University, school says

Officials at Bucknell University, located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, condemned a "horrific" incident in which LGBTQ students were harassed at an affinity house last week, according to a statement released by the school on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at Tower House: Fran’s House, an affinity house that provides LGBTQ-friendly, gender-neutral housing for Bucknell students.

The letter, signed by university President John Bravman, Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak, and Associate Provost for Equity and Inclusive Excellence Nikki Young, explains that a group of male students approached the residence, which formerly housed Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity no longer recognized by the school.

It goes on to say "these men allegedly harassed and intimidated the residents of Tower House while attempting to enter the building."

"It is clear from multiple accounts that the students violated the physical space and, far more importantly, the residents' sense of place and security. Further, it is equally clear that Bucknell Public Safety's response to the incident was lacking in myriad ways," the letter reads.

The school will not only investigate the students' actions and submit a report to the Bucknell administration for swift and appropriate consequences, but an outside firm will investigate the school's Public Safety department's response to the incident and will implement "corrective and disciplinary measures as appropriate."

The letter does not identify the students who were victims or the aggressors involved in the incident.

"Many in our community have come together to offer support to the residents of Tower House. This support includes counseling and academic support that may be necessary during finals week," the letter reads.

In the letter, the school vowed to continue to hold conversations with Fran's House affinity group students about the future of their housing needs.

"We cannot erase the ugliness and subsequent trauma of last night's transgression against the students of Fran's House and, implicitly, many others," the letter states. "But we can commit to addressing it in a way that protects LGBTQ Bucknellians and better ensures their safety in the future."