By David K. Li

The Library of Congress apologized for posting a birthday tribute to Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson — on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The national library tweeted on Monday, "Today in History: Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson born, 1824," linking to a profile of the rebel leader.

But by late Monday night, the Library of Congress apologized for the ill-timing of recognizing Jackson on the same day America paid tribute to the slain civil rights icon King.

Stonewall Jackson, a Confederate general during the American Civil War. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

"We published a post earlier today that was pre-programmed from our Today in History site about Stonewall Jackson because Jan. 21 was his date of birth," the Library of Congress said in a statement. "We sincerely regret publishing this tweet on the day that we celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr."

Also on Monday, Florida State University apologized for using King's image in a football recruiting effort.

On the Seminoles official recruiting Twitter page, it used a photo illustration of King's with an arm that made it look like he was doing the school's "Tomahawk Chop" cheer. The tweet was later deleted.

The school explained it was trying to seize upon King's famous quote, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way" and compare it to the team's "Do Something" motto.

FSU admitted later Monday night, "we foolishly posted a graphic that was not in line with our intent."