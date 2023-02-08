Massachusetts mom was having ‘one of her best days’ before she allegedly strangled 3 children, husband told police

Before Lindsay Clancy allegedly killed her three children, she had been having “one of her best days” after a long struggle with anxiety, her husband told officials.

After his children were strangled Jan. 24 at the family's Massachusetts home, Patrick Clancy told police that his wife had been “smiling” and “happy” earlier in the day, prosecutors said Tuesday in court.

Lindsay Clancy has been charged in their deaths and was arraigned Tuesday in Plymouth District Court. She is hospitalized following a suicide attempt and appeared at the court hearing via a video link.

On the morning of the killings, the mother of three had taken 5-year-old daughter Cora to the pediatrician for an appointment, where medical staff noticed nothing out of the ordinary about Lindsay Clancy’s behavior, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said in court. After returning home, she built a snowman with Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, texting photos to her mother and husband, Sprague said.

But when Patrick Clancy left the house at his wife's request to pick up children’s medicine and food, the day took a horrifying turn.

He returned home to find his wife laying in the backyard after attempting suicide, Sprague said. A 911 call captured Patrick Clancy “screaming in agony and shock” upon finding the couple’s three young children strangled with exercise bands in the basement, the prosecutor said.

The Clancy family home. Google Maps

Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at a hospital that evening, and 8-month-old Callan died at the hospital three days later.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of suffocation or strangulation. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf Tuesday.

Prosecutors Tuesday requested she be held without bail. They rejected claims from her attorney that the mother was a “zombie” who had been overmedicated with anti-depressants and other psychiatric drugs.

“She had to strangle each of them … and then make sure the bands were squeezing their little necks for several minutes,” Sprague said. “She could’ve changed her mind at any point during time … and she did not.”

A case ‘both horrific and tragic’

The arraignment marked Lindsay Clancy’s first public appearance since her children’s deaths in a case that Judge John Canavan III described as “both horrific and tragic." She attended virtually from the undisclosed Massachusetts hospital where she has been receiving treatment and was wearing a mask and what appeared to be a neck brace.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington said his client is paralyzed below the waist because of a spinal cord injury and broken back and rib bones she sustained during the attempted suicide. He said she remains under 24/7 suicide watch.

“She’s extremely emotional, however, she’s unable, and has been unable, to express any happiness or sadness or cry,” Reddington said.

But her emotions were muted even before the deaths, he said.

Reddington said that a month or two ago, Lindsay Clancy had said, “I just wish that I could feel something.”

On Tuesday, from her bed, Lindsay Clancy spoke to the judge only once, responding “yes, your honor” when asked if she could hear him. She showed little emotion other than when she closed her eyes and appeared to wipe away tears after Sprague described how the children died.

The judge ordered Lindsay Clancy held without bail in the hospital for mental health treatment. It’s possible that she could be ordered to home confinement, Canavan said, adding that a hearing would be held before that could happen.

She is next due in court May 2.

A history of ‘bad thoughts’

Both Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer and the prosecutor said that her parents and husband were aware of what Reddington described as the mother's “worsening depression” and “bad thoughts” since the birth of her son, Callan, in May.

But while Reddington contends she was suffering from postpartum depression “and possibly postpartum psychosis” — a rare condition in which hallucinations and delusions can alter a person’s sense of reality after giving birth, sometimes driving them to harm themselves or their children — prosecutors said Lindsay Clancy was told she didn’t have postpartum depression or any symptoms of it when she was evaluated at the Women and Infant Hospital Center for Women’s Behavioral Health in Providence, R.I. last year.

She was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, Sprague said.

The day before the killings, Lindsay Clancy wrote a note in her phone that said she had a “touch of postpartum anxiety around returning to work,” Sprague said. A representative for Massachusetts General Hospital previously confirmed to NBC Boston that Lindsay Clancy had been an employee.

The prosecutor said that Lindsay Clancy never used the word “psychosis” to describe her symptoms until after her arrest while speaking to her husband on a cellphone belonging to a forensic psychologist who her lawyer arranged to examine her. During that call, she told her husband she killed the kids during “a moment of psychosis” when she heard a voice ordering her to do so, the prosecutor said.

Sprague pointed to an October note in which Lindsay Clancy allegedly wrote: “I think I sort of resent my other children because they prevent me from treating [Callan] like my first baby. And I know that’s not fair to them, I know that. I was feeling so depressed last evening when Cora and Dawson came home from school. I know it rubs off on them so we had a pretty rough evening. I want to feel love and connection with all of my kids.”

Lindsay Clancy also wrote in that entry that she hopes to have more children, Sprague said.

The prosecutor also said that three days after the children's death, while intubated, Lindsay Clancy allegedly wrote a note asking, “Do I need an attorney?”

It was one of the first questions she asked after regaining consciousness, the prosecutor added.

“She knew that she had murdered her children, and she had the clarity, focus and mental acumen to focus on protecting her own rights and interests,” Sprague said.

Medications and a stay at a psychiatric facility

Lindsay Clancy checked herself into McLean Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Belmont, Massachusetts, on Jan. 1, after telling her husband in December that she had had thoughts of harming the children. She had also written in a journal about having suicidal ideation, Sprague said. She was discharged from the facility Jan. 5.

After returning home, she “appeared to be getting better,” Patrick Clancy told police, noting that she had stayed alone with the children and told him in mid-January that she was no longer having suicidal thoughts, prosecutors said.

But Reddington alleged that Lindsay Clancy had been “thoroughly destroyed” by several medications — including Valium, Prozac, Klonopin and Zoloft — which he claimed masked her symptoms rather than treating them.

“Our society fails miserably in treating women with postpartum depression or postpartum psychosis. It’s medicate, medicate, medicate,” he told the court.

Fifty family members, friends and former colleagues submitted letters to the judge testifying to Lindsay Clancy’s character, her lawyer said.

When Reddington toured the Clancy family home recently, he found a “wish vase” with “dozens of these little pieces of paper that talk about Lindsay’s wish for happiness and health, for her children, that she could get pregnant again … that [her children] would be happy, healthy and successful.”

“This is not a woman that had any reason to harm those innocent children,” Reddington told the court.

If you are pregnant or a new mother and you are in crisis, the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7 in English and Spanish. Call or text the hotline at 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.