Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death is revealed

LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley, died of small bowel obstruction, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office ruled.

Presley died Jan. 12 after she was rushed to the hospital in Southern California, according to her mother, who announced her death later that day. She was 54.

First responders went to a house in Calabasas where a woman was in cardiac arrest, officials said at the time.

The cause of death was stated to be "sequelae," or aftereffect, "of small bowel obstruction." No additional causes or significant conditions were listed.

The manner of death was determined to be natural, according to the medical examiner's office.

Presley, also a singer and songwriter, was interred next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland, where she lived as a child with her father, who died in 1977.

Since her death, her estate and will have been at the center of a family dispute involving Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughter Riley Keough.

The dispute was settled in May. Details of the settlement were not made public.