IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' only child, hospitalized in Southern California

BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 12, 2023, 11:02 PM UTC
U.S. news

Lisa Marie Presley rushed to Southern California hospital

The 54-year-old and her mother were at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night to see Austin Butler win best actor in a movie for "Elvis."
Image: Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial
By Diana Dasrath and David K. Li

LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley, was rushed from her home to the hospital Thursday, her mother said.

"She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla Presley wrote on social media. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel went to a home in Calabasas late Thursday morning after receiving a call about a woman not breathing, officials said.

Responders were able to find a pulse, and she was transported by ambulance, according to officials.

American rock legend Elvis Presley with his daughter Lisa-Marie Presley in 1973.
American rock legend Elvis Presley with his daughter Lisa-Marie Presley in 1973.Frank Carroll / Sygma via Getty Images file

Her father's legacy gained renewed interest last year through the movie "Elvis," which chronicled his meteoric rise to fame and struggles with his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker,

Austin Butler, who played the titular character, won best performance by a movie actor in Tuesday's Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley were both at the Beverly Hilton to see Butler win that award.

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has been married four times, most famously to Michael Jackson as well as Nicholas Cage, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Her son with Keough, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 from suicide.

Diana Dasrath reported from Los Angeles and David K. Li reported from New York.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.