Lisa Marie Presley rushed to Southern California hospital

LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley, was rushed from her home to the hospital Thursday, her mother said.

"She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla Presley wrote on social media. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel went to a home in Calabasas late Thursday morning after receiving a call about a woman not breathing, officials said.

Responders were able to find a pulse, and she was transported by ambulance, according to officials.

American rock legend Elvis Presley with his daughter Lisa-Marie Presley in 1973. Frank Carroll / Sygma via Getty Images file

Her father's legacy gained renewed interest last year through the movie "Elvis," which chronicled his meteoric rise to fame and struggles with his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker,

Austin Butler, who played the titular character, won best performance by a movie actor in Tuesday's Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley were both at the Beverly Hilton to see Butler win that award.

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has been married four times, most famously to Michael Jackson as well as Nicholas Cage, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Her son with Keough, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 from suicide.

Diana Dasrath reported from Los Angeles and David K. Li reported from New York.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.