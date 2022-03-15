IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified nearly 62 years after girl’s body found in Arizona desert

The girl’s partially buried remains were located in a wash on July 31, 1960. Investigators believed she was between 3 and 6 years old.
By The Associated Press

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Authorities in north-central Arizona believe they now know the name of a little girl whose burned remains were found in a remote desert area nearly 62 years ago.

Yavapai County sheriff’s officials are planning to give a full update and overview of the investigation Tuesday at Yavapai Community College in Prescott.

Dubbed “Little Miss Nobody,” the girl’s partially buried remains were located in a wash on July 31, 1960.

Investigators believed the girl was between 3 and 6 years old and her remains were buried about a week or two before being discovered.

Authorities say there were no obvious injuries to her decomposed body and the case was ruled a homicide.

The Prescott community raised money to provide a funeral for the unidentified child in 1960.

In 2018, her remains were exhumed so DNA samples could be taken.

The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company raised $4,000 earlier this year to fund specialized testing and finally identify the girl.

