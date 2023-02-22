'No survivors' in plane crash outside Little Rock, authorities say

There appear to be no survivors after a twin-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday.

The Beechcraft BE20 went down after departing from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport about noon, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration. There were five people on the plane headed to Columbus, Ohio.

Lt. Cody Burk, with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, told reporters that authorities were in "recovery mode," according to NBC affiliate KARK.

"Right now, there are no survivors that we can find," Burk said.

Authorities were not able to speak to the ownership of the plane, but Burk said it did not appear to be a commercial aircraft.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which occurred on a road outside a 3M manufacturing plant. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to lead the investigation, as is typical with plane crashes.

Burk said that the weather conditions at the time of the crash were "not that good" but could not speculate on the cause of the crash. KARK metrologist Pat Walker noted a thunderstorm had moved into the area at the same time as the crash, with wind gusts over 40 mph.