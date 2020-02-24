Live blog: Kobe Bryant memorial to bring a legion of fans to Staples Center

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be remembered at a public tribute Monday, when thousands of mourners are expected to gather at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Vanessa Bryant has called the memorial service for her husband and daughter, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in late January, "A Celebration of Life."
The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," according to its website.
Read the latest updates:
- Monday's memorial service is expected to pay tribute to all nine people who died in the Jan. 26 crash.
- Feb. 24, 2020, holds special significance for the Bryant family. It represents the jerseys of both Kobe and Gianna, as well as the number of years Kobe and Vanessa were together.
- Here's how to watch the memorial service: The event will stream live via NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com and the NBC News mobile app.