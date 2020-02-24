SPECIAL REPORT: Weinstein found guilty of third degree rape

Live blog: Kobe Bryant memorial to bring a legion of fans to Staples Center

Thousands are expected to flood the event Monday to pay tribute to the NBA legend and his daughter Gianna.
Image: Thousands are expected to flood the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Thousands are expected to flood the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be remembered at a public tribute Monday, when thousands of mourners are expected to gather at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bryant has called the memorial service for her husband and daughter, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in late January, "A Celebration of Life."

The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization that "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," according to its website.

Read the latest updates: