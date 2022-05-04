Roe v. Wade live updates: Reactions to Supreme Court leaked abortion ruling

Protests outside Supreme Court and across the country continued into Tuesday night after a leaked draft opinion suggested the high court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the leaked draft published on Monday by Politico was "authentic," with Chief Justice John Roberts calling the leak an "egregious breach" of the court's trust. The court maintained that the draft does not represent the final opinion of members or of the full court.

Senate Democrats on Tuesday took the first steps to consider a bill that would codify the abortion rights protections in Roe v. Wade into law. However, the bill appears to lack the required 60 votes.

The cloture motion is expected next week, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying senators will have to publicly state their positions.

As some lawmakers condemned the draft opinion, while others celebrated, President Joe Biden issued a statement Tuesday saying "a woman's right to choose is fundamental" and that his administration "will be ready when any ruling is issued."

