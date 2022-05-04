Roe v. Wade live updates: Reactions to Supreme Court leaked abortion ruling

Protests outside Supreme Court and across the country continued into Tuesday night after a leaked draft opinion suggested the high court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the leaked draft published on Monday by Politico was "authentic," with Chief Justice John Roberts calling the leak an "egregious breach" of the court's trust. The court maintained that the draft does not represent the final opinion of members or of the full court.
Senate Democrats on Tuesday took the first steps to consider a bill that would codify the abortion rights protections in Roe v. Wade into law. However, the bill appears to lack the required 60 votes.
The cloture motion is expected next week, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying senators will have to publicly state their positions.
As some lawmakers condemned the draft opinion, while others celebrated, President Joe Biden issued a statement Tuesday saying "a woman's right to choose is fundamental" and that his administration "will be ready when any ruling is issued."
Texas Democrat who opposes abortion says there cannot be an outright ban
LAREDO, Texas — U.S Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, one of the last Democrats in Congress to oppose abortion, said Tuesday that the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade goes too far and would divide the country.
The 17-year incumbent is in the midst of the toughest reelection fight of his career against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. She is backed by abortion rights groups ahead of their May 24 primary runoff, which could become the first test of whether the court leak will galvanize voters, as many Democrats are predicting.
In a statement, Cuellar reiterated his opposition to abortion but said the draft “is not based on precedent and is not incremental in nature.”
“As a Catholic, I do not support abortion, however, we cannot have an outright ban,” Cuellar said. “There must be exceptions in cases of rape, incest and danger to the life of the mother.”
Cisneros trailed Cuellar by about 1,000 votes in the March primary. She criticized him again Tuesday for being the only House Democrat who didn’t support a bill earlier this year to protect abortion rights.
‘Speak up, don’t be ashamed’: Activists who fought for Roe urge younger generation to keep fighting
Heather Booth has long believed that freedom is a constant struggle, so when she saw the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion potentially overturning longstanding abortion rights, she was “horrified but not surprised.”
Booth, 76, protested for abortion rights before they were engraved in the landmark Roe v. Wade. She also founded an underground network as a college student out of Chicago in 1965 called “Jane” that helped women undergo abortions until they became legal eight years later.
Today she continues to lend her voice to the movement she feels is seriously under threat.
“Now is the time to organize,” Booth said, encouraging anyone disturbed by the Supreme Court draft opinion leaked to Politico and published Monday night.