Silicon Valley Bank collapse live updates: Biden addresses bank's failure

Bank stock struggles 'should not come as a big surprise' Mohamed El-Erian, an influential economist and businessman, said Monday morning that bank stock struggles are not surprising. He noted that while people and businesses depositing money in banks are safe thanks to government interventions, investments in the banks themselves remain at risk.





Relief at SXSW AUSTIN — Much of SXSW is waking up to good news. The Treasury Department's decision to assure depositors that their money is safe has alleviated much of the concern about what would happen to the many startups, entrepreneurs and investors who worked with the bank.





Trading in bank stocks — including First Republic — halted Trading was halted in multiple bank stocks Monday, renewing fears that the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has yet to be fully contained. Shares in the San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, whose wealthy clientele has included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, plunged more than 60% before being suspended. Also halted were other financial firms based in the West Coast, including Western Alliance Bancorp., which fell more than 70%; and PacWest Bancorp, which fell more than 40%. Traders fear these banks' stocks could be wiped out if regulators are forced to take control of their uninsured bank deposits, or those larger than the $250,000 Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. limit.





Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 'told you so' moment





Here's what could happen next for Silicon Valley Bank customers The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Friday that SVB would reopen Monday morning, under the control of the newly created Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara. Once that happens, insured depositors with up to $250,000 in their accounts will be able to access their money. Here's a look at some of the paths forward.





SVB's management will be fired, Biden says Biden said his administration will hold the bankers who mismanaged the operation that led to the collapse accountable. "Second, the management of these banks will be fired. If the bank is taken over by FDIC, the people running the bank should not work there anymore," he said. Biden added that the banks' investors would not receive protection. "They knowingly took a risk. And when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works."





Biden criticizes banking deregulation under Trump, urges Congress to act Biden criticized the Trump administration for weakening regulatory safeguards In remarks at the White House on Monday morning, he said that banking requirements implemented during the Obama administration were "rolled back" by "the last administration." Biden was referring to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act that then-President Donald Trump signed in 2018, which exempted midsize firms like Silicon Valley Bank from the Dodd-Frank-era banking rules such as stress tests and resolution plans. He said he would ask Congress and banking regulators to "strengthen the rules for banks" to make it less likely a bank failure like Silicon Valley Bank's would happen again.





Biden says no taxpayer money will be used to cover losses President Joe Biden said Monday morning that people can have confidence that the U.S. banking system is safe, and that their deposits "would be there when they need them" in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. He said small businesses "can breathe easier knowing they can pay their workers and pay bills." Last week, Biden said, his administration learned of problems at Silicon Valley Bank and the impact those problems could have, and that he instructed his administration "to quickly protect" U.S. banking interests. He said that no losses from the extraordinary backstop measure would be borne by taxpayers. Instead, Biden said, money will come from fees banks pay into the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s insurance fund. He declined to take questions about whether there was continued risks.





