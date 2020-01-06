Sundance Film Festival cancels Southern California drive-in screenings

A record surge in Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles County has forced the Sundance Institute to shelve plans to hold drive-in screenings in Southern California as part of its 2021 film festival beginning later this month.

Instead, festival-goers can watch the film entries online, which will include live Q&A events with filmmakers and actors.

"We wanted to gather in person where possible and planned to dial elements up and down based on the health situation in our locations at the time of the event," Sundance Institute organizers said in a statement.

Los Angeles County has been the epicenter of the pandemic in California, recently surpassing 10,000 Covid-19 deaths and grappling with 40 percent of the deaths in the state, overwhelming hospital systems.

Other major annual events in Los Angeles have also been modified because of the pandemic. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month and will broadcast in March.