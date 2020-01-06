SEE NEW POSTS

Ex-FDA commissioner: vaccines are 'race against time' as new variants spread Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Wednesday that coronavirus variants will present new challenges for planned vaccination campaigns and advocated for a faster vaccine rollout. Gottlieb, who is a board member at coronavirus vaccine maker Pfizer, said the new coronavirus variants first identified in Europe and Africa each seemed do different things: spread more quickly and evade immune response. “The UK strain is more concerning in that it appears to be more contagious and appears to be more prevalent in the United States than we first suspected," he said, while the South African strain "might be able to partially defeat some of our existing countermeasures, including the antibody drugs." While Gottlieb predicted that new vaccines "won't be fully defeated" by the variants, he said it is possible there will be "reduced effectiveness against the vaccines," though not in as little as one year, like flu vaccines. "It's a race against time to try to get protective immunity into as much of the population as possible before these variants really get a toehold here in the United States. There are two ways to get protective immunity into the population, the hard way and painful way is to infect people. We don't want to do that. The more elegant way is to vaccinate people. That's what we should be trying to do." Share this -







NFL encourages teams to offer stadiums and facilities as vaccination sites Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots in Massachusetts, will soon be used as a mass vaccination site, said Stacey James, a spokesperson for the team, making it the first National Football League (NFL) team facility to do so. In a phone call with NBC News Tuesday, James said the team is working with the state of Massachusetts in a coordinated effort to provide mass vaccinations and that the team is “eager to host” the site, although details have not yet been finalized and no announcement has been made. The move comes as the NFL revealed in an email to NBC News that it's encouraging its teams to join in on the vaccination effort. Brian McCarthy, Vice President of Communications for the NFL, said the final decision will be left up to the individual teams. “We have encouraged clubs to contact their state and local health departments to offer stadiums and practice facilities if practical to serve as site for vaccinating the general public,” McCarthy said. NBC News reached out to all 32 NFL teams and so far only the Patriots have made concrete plans to move ahead with a vaccination site. Some teams, like the New York Giants, said it’s not using its stadium or facilities for vaccinations and hasn't been approached to do so. On Tuesday, NBC Boston reported Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, will offer its facilities for a vaccination site to serve first responders. Major League Baseball did not respond to request for comment. Share this -







More allergic reactions to Covid vaccine reported, but overall remain rare The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that at least 21 people have had a severe allergic reaction after receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. All of the patients have recovered. The reaction, called anaphylaxis, can be life-threatening, and must be treated immediately with an emergency injection of epinephrin, often given via EpiPen. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







NYC says general population can get vaccines in the summer New York City's general population can expect to get vaccinated this summer, the department of health said on its website. "Phased distribution will take time," the department warned, "with vaccines not expected to be widely available to all New Yorkers until mid-2021." The news comes as the state has come under some fire for a slower-than-anticipated vaccine rollout. Gov. Cuomo has been more ambitious in his timeline, saying at his press conference Wednesday that the state's general population will likely be able to get the vaccine by March or April. Share this -







Nearly 900,000 vaccine doses delayed en route to California Nearly 900,000 coronavirus vaccines intended for California are stuck in transit at a time when the Covid-19 surge is overwhelming hospitals throughout the state, according to state officials. More than 1.7 million doses have been allocated for the initial rollout of the vaccine but California has only received 1.2 million doses as of Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference. One-third of the doses currently available have been distributed. "It's gone too slowly for many of us, all of us" he said. "It's not good enough. We recognize that." Newsom added that state public health officials are working to increase the number of vaccination sites and also add more medical professions to the list of people who can distribute vaccines, including dentists, pharmacists and even the National Guard. Share this -







'Immune memory' may be long lasting in recovered Covid patients, study finds The immune systems of recovered Covid-19 patients can recognize the coronavirus for up to eight months after infection, according to a new study that offers tantalizing hope that antibodies and “immune memory” could provide long-lasting protection from the virus. A team led by Dr. Jennifer Dan, an infectious disease researcher at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in San Diego, tracked immune responses of 188 people, both men and women, in the United States who recovered from Covid-19. In addition to antibodies, the scientists measured so-called B cells, which mediate the production of antibodies, and T cells, which recognize a virus from a previous infection and eliminate the pathogen before it infiltrates cells. The researchers found that antibody levels showed only “modest declines” six to eight months after the onset of symptoms. B cells were detected in almost all cases up to eight months after infection, and T cells decayed only slightly after six months, the scientists found. While promising, the study’s authors said, “direct conclusions about protective immunity cannot be made” based on these findings alone. They added, however, that the results suggest that “durable immunity” against Covid-19 is possible in most individuals. The study was published online Wednesday in the journal Science. Share this -







Crashed websites, lines and scams frustrate Floridians looking for vaccinations MIAMI — After a week and a half of leaving voicemails, writing emails and checking hospital websites, Harvey Rogers is hoping he and his wife are on a waiting list somewhere for a Covid-19 vaccine. But the 75-year-old lawyer and resident of Pinecrest, an upscale Miami-Dade County neighborhood, is not really sure, since no one has replied. Rogers, who is diabetic and has high blood pressure, said it’s frustrating. “You feel the government is not telling you the truth,” Rogers said, adding that if the state and federal governments were more forthcoming about when and where the vaccine would be available there would be less of a “feeling of anxiety and being left out of the loop.” In the two weeks since Florida’s governor said the Covid-19 vaccine would be available to residents 65 and over, the vaccination registration process has been inconsistent across county lines, causing chaos, confusion and disappointment among its senior population and their relatives. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Sundance Film Festival cancels Southern California drive-in screenings A record surge in Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles County has forced the Sundance Institute to shelve plans to hold drive-in screenings in Southern California as part of its 2021 film festival beginning later this month. Instead, festival-goers can watch the film entries online, which will include live Q&A events with filmmakers and actors. "We wanted to gather in person where possible and planned to dial elements up and down based on the health situation in our locations at the time of the event," Sundance Institute organizers said in a statement. Los Angeles County has been the epicenter of the pandemic in California, recently surpassing 10,000 Covid-19 deaths and grappling with 40 percent of the deaths in the state, overwhelming hospital systems. Other major annual events in Los Angeles have also been modified because of the pandemic. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month and will broadcast in March. Share this -







Congressman contracts Covid after receiving first vaccine dose A Texas Republican in the House of Representatives has tested positive for Covid-19 less than one month after first receiving a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Rep. Kevin Brady tweeted a photo on December 18 of him receiving the shot, thanking President Trump and Operation Warp Speeding for making "it possible to have this safe and effective vaccine in record time." I just received my #COVID19 vaccine.



The leadership of @realDonaldTrump and #OperationWarpSpeed made it possible to have this safe and effective vaccine in record time.



Thank you to the scientists, researchers, doctors, volunteers and many others for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/OaZ5SCP1dP — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) December 18, 2020 Late Tuesday, Brady wrote again on Twitter to announce that he is in quarantine after the House Physician told him he tested positive for Covid. "As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day," Brady wrote. "Begin treatment tomorrow. Shld be fine." According to published data, the Pfizer-BioNTEch Covid-19 vaccine is roughly 95 percent effective. Share this -







U.S. counts 21 million Covid cases The U.S. registered its 21 millionth Covid-19 case Tuesday, as there were 3,326 reported deaths and more than 250,000 cases tallied, according to NBC News' count. As of Wednesday morning, 357,958 have died and 21.1 million in the U.S. have had the disease. These states set single-day records Tuesday: Alabama, 5,498 cases

Arizona, 253 dead

Mississippi, 91 dead

West Virginia, 46 dead Share this -





