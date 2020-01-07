Weekly initial jobless claims total 787,000

After a brief reprieve due to seasonal hiring, the latest weekly initial jobless claims total 787,000, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. Analysts had predicted claims for the week ending Jan. 2 would total 803,000.

“We see still heartbreakingly elevated levels of new unemployment claims, with more than 19 million Americans recently receiving some form of jobless assistance," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. “This week’s dramatic events in Washington may have forced an elevation of the middle ground and a reckoning of understanding that constructive solutions are needed to address the pandemic and economy-boosting measures including infrastructure funding."

Thursday's numbers come one day after a report from payroll processing company ADP, which showed the total number of people employed fell in December for the first time since April. Payrolls fell by 123,000 last month, compared to forecasts of an increase of 60,000.

Focus now turns to Friday's closely watched jobs report, the last employment snapshot under Trump, which is expected to show the lowest monthly total since April. Economists forecast that just 50,000 jobs were added for the month of December and the unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent.