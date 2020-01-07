Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Wednesday that he is advising states to begin vaccinating lower-priority groups against Covid-19 if the doses they have on hand would otherwise be sitting in freezers.
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
Weekly initial jobless claims total 787,000
After a brief reprieve due to seasonal hiring, the latest weekly initial jobless claims total 787,000, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. Analysts had predicted claims for the week ending Jan. 2 would total 803,000.
“We see still heartbreakingly elevated levels of new unemployment claims, with more than 19 million Americans recently receiving some form of jobless assistance," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. “This week’s dramatic events in Washington may have forced an elevation of the middle ground and a reckoning of understanding that constructive solutions are needed to address the pandemic and economy-boosting measures including infrastructure funding."
Thursday's numbers come one day after a report from payroll processing company ADP, which showed the total number of people employed fell in December for the first time since April. Payrolls fell by 123,000 last month, compared to forecasts of an increase of 60,000.
Focus now turns to Friday's closely watched jobs report, the last employment snapshot under Trump, which is expected to show the lowest monthly total since April. Economists forecast that just 50,000 jobs were added for the month of December and the unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent.
U.S. sets new daily records for Covid deaths, cases; California reports 530 dead in a day
The U.S. reported 3,920 Covid-19 deaths and 268,840 new cases Wednesday, two new records amid a worsening pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic as of Thursday morning, 361,999 have died of Covid-19 and 21.4 million have been infected, according to NBC News' count.
California reported 530 dead, a single-day record in the state.
These states also set single-day records in cases Wednesday:
- Louisiana, 6,876 cases
- Nevada, 60 dead
- New Hampshire, 24 dead
- New York, 16,707 cases
- Oklahoma, 62 dead
- Virginia, 5,387 cases