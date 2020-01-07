SEE NEW POSTS

'Winning the lottery': How some have lucked into a vaccine Across the U.S., there are a handful of people who have lucked into access to a Covid-19 vaccine despite not being in one of the priority groups, which are determined by state. From Northern California to Connecticut, there are reports of other individuals getting vaccinated to prevent the vaccines from going to waste. That's what happened with David MacMillan and a friend, who were at a grocery store in Washington, D.C., on New Year's Day. The 31-year-old law student told TODAY he was passing by the pharmacy section when he noticed a pharmacist speaking to an older woman about whether she wanted to receive the Moderna vaccine that very moment. The customer looked "hesitant" and "confused" and eventually declined, MacMillan said. Then the pharmacist turned to him and his companion. MacMillan recalled her asking, "Hey, I have two doses of the Moderna vaccine. They're going to expire, and I'm going to throw them out at the end of the day, and we close in 10 minutes. Do you want them?" MacMillan said he was "ecstatic" at the prospect and agreed. Click here to read the full story







More than half of Covid spread comes from people without symptoms Nearly 60 percent of all Covid-19 spread may come from people with no symptoms, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open. Using mathematical modeling, CDC researchers estimated that 35 percent of Covid-19 spread is from people who are contagious before they develop symptoms, called presymptomatic transmission. Another 24 percent comes from people who are truly asymptomatic, and never go on to develop symptoms. Such widespread asymptomatic transmission means that simply identifying and isolating people who have symptoms of Covid-19 "will not control the ongoing spread of SARS-CoV-2," the virus that causes Covid-19, the study authors wrote. Rather, the findings mean that everyday behaviors to mitigate the spread of the virus are even more critical. "Measures such as wearing masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and strategic testing of people who are not ill will be foundational to slowing the spread," the study authors wrote, "until safe and effective vaccines are available and widely used."







Oxygen is the latest Covid bottleneck as hospitals cope with intense demand As Los Angeles hospitals give record numbers of Covid patients oxygen, the systems and equipment needed to deliver the life-sustaining gas are faltering. It's gotten so bad that Los Angeles County officials are warning paramedics to conserve it. Some hospitals are having to delay releasing patients as they don't have enough oxygen equipment to send home with them. "Everybody is worried about what's going to happen in the next week or so," said Cathy Chidester, director of the L.A. County Emergency Medical Services Agency. Oxygen, which makes up 21 percent of the Earth's air, isn't running short. But Covid damages the lungs, and the crush of patients in hot spots such as Los Angeles, the Navajo Nation, El Paso, Texas, and in New York last spring have needed high concentrations of it. That has stressed the infrastructure for delivering the gas to hospitals and their patients. Click here to read the full story.







First case of Covid-19 variant confirmed in Pennsylvania A case of the Covid-19 strain that was first reported in the United Kingdom in December has been confirmed in Pennsylvania, according to the state's Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. Levine confirmed the case, in Dauphin County, on Thursday in a press release. The person who tested positive, who has not been identified, did so after "known international exposure," according to the release. The state investigated the case and performed contact tracing in order to inform others who may have been exposed. The person who tested positive had mild symptoms but has since recovered. "Pennsylvania has been preparing for this variant by working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has been sending 10-35 random samples biweekly to the CDC since November to study sequencing and detect any potential cases for this new COVID-19 variant," Dr. Levine said. Virus mutation is common, according to the release, and while this particular strain is thought to spread more easily, there's no evidence the strain makes people sicker than the regular Covid-19 virus. "There is still much to learn about this new variant, so we need to remain vigilant and continue to urge Pennsylvanians to stop the spread by washing their hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, downloading COVID Alert PA and answering the call. Stay calm, stay alert and stay safe," Dr. Levine said. The newly discovered coronavirus variant has had confirmed cases in more than a dozen countries and at least four other states, including New York, California, Colorado and Florida.







Weekly initial jobless claims total 787,000 After a brief reprieve due to seasonal hiring, the latest weekly initial jobless claims total 787,000, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. Analysts had predicted claims for the week ending Jan. 2 would total 803,000. "We see still heartbreakingly elevated levels of new unemployment claims, with more than 19 million Americans recently receiving some form of jobless assistance," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. "This week's dramatic events in Washington may have forced an elevation of the middle ground and a reckoning of understanding that constructive solutions are needed to address the pandemic and economy-boosting measures including infrastructure funding." Thursday's numbers come one day after a report from payroll processing company ADP, which showed the total number of people employed fell in December for the first time since April. Payrolls fell by 123,000 last month, compared to forecasts of an increase of 60,000. Focus now turns to Friday's closely watched jobs report, the last employment snapshot under Trump, which is expected to show the lowest monthly total since April. Economists forecast that just 50,000 jobs were added for the month of December and the unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent.






