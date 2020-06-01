Protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last week intensified across the U.S. as protesters broke local curfews to voice their anger and despair over policing in America. In Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia and other major cities, fires raged, looters romped and police vehicles came under attack.
While protests in Minneapolis have gradually become less violent in the last two days, demonstrations gathered strength elsewhere, and many of America's major cities were under curfew orders overnight as National Guard forces watched and patrolled.
Meanwhile, infectious disease experts have warned that the gatherings could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen.
Live Blog
Trump dismissing advice to tone down rhetoric, address the nation
President Donald Trump has dismissed advice from his allies urging him to tone down his rhetoric and held back so far on a formal address to the nation as cities across the country faced another night of fiery protests.
Trump’s advisers have been divided over what role the president should take in responding to the most widespread unrest the country has seen in decades.
Some say Trump should focus his message on George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, and urge calm. Others say the top priority is stopping the violence and looting that have taken place in some areas, arguing the best path to that end is strong police tactics, not presidential speeches.
Senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is not in favor of a high-profile presidential speech at this time, according to a person close to the White House.