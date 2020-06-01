Protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last week intensified across the U.S. as protesters broke local curfews to voice their anger and despair over policing in America. In Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia and other major cities, fires raged, looters romped and police vehicles came under attack.
While protests in Minneapolis have gradually become less violent in the last two days, demonstrations gathered strength elsewhere, and many of America's major cities were under curfew orders overnight as National Guard forces watched and patrolled.
Meanwhile, infectious disease experts have warned that the gatherings could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen.
Chicago limits access to parts of city center as protest cleanup begins
Parts of central Chicago will be closed off Monday to everyone except workers whose businesses are located in the area, residents and essential workers in order to maintain public safety after protests turned violent over the weekend, officials said.
A statement from the Chicago mayor's office said train and bus services would bypass stops in the Loop area and central business district while some roads would also be closed. Essential workers were advised to take taxis or ride-share vehicles rather than drive themselves to reduce the number of vehicles in the area.
Police are manning every street around the Loop area while the city works with neighborhood chambers of commerce and business organizations to ensure that sites that were damaged by looting and unrest are cleaned and boarded up.
NYPD commissioner 'troubled' by video of cop cars driving into protesters
New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he was “troubled” by the video of two NYPD vehicles driving into a crowd of protesters, but said it was a “very difficult situation” for police.
In an exclusive interview with the “TODAY” show on Monday morning, Shea told Savannah Guthrie that “anyone that looks at that has to be troubled by what they saw.”
The footage from Saturday shows people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop on a street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down. When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, the police accelerated the vehicle, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then drove into the protesters, pushing them forward and knocking them on the ground.
“There will be an investigation,” Shea said of the incident.
Syrian artists paint mural of George Floyd in Idlib province
Trump to meet with Barr, governors after weekend of violent clashes between police, protesters
President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Monday morning with Attorney General William Barr after yet another night of protests across the country, including a number that turned violent.
Trump is scheduled to meet with Barr privately in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the official White House schedule. At 11 a.m., Trump is scheduled to host a video teleconference meeting with governors, law enforcement and national security officials "on keeping American communities safe."
Trump's meetings come after a weekend of violent clashes between protesters and police and rampant looting in major cities across the U.S., with the National Guard deployed to many areas.
China jeers as George Floyd protests sweep U.S.
Violent protests after the police killing of George Floyd continue to sweep the United States.
And China is watching.
"I can't breathe," wrote Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman of China’s Foreign Ministry, in a tweet on Saturday — a reference to final words uttered by Floyd as police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck on a street in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Hua's tweet aimed at her U.S. counterpart, spokesperson for the State Department Morgan Ortagu, has been shared nearly 8,000 times on Twitter.
Seven police officers in Boston taken to hospital after protests
Seven police officers in Boston were taken to the hospital and "many more" were treated on the scene after protests turned violent, the city's police department said in a tweet early Monday.
The department also said that 21 police cruisers were damaged, and about 40 individuals arrested during the protest.
One man dead following shooting at Louisville, Ky., protest
A man died in a supermarket parking lot in Louisville, Ky., early Monday after police, National Guard units and protesters exchanged gunfire, officials said.
Police Chief Steve Conrad told NBC News' local affiliate WAVE that officers and members of the National Guard were dispatched to a gathering in the city's west end just after midnight as "protests once again turned from peaceful to destructive."
While trying to clear the area, officers and soldiers were shot at and returned fire, Conrad said. The incident left one man dead at the scene. The statement did not specify who fired the fatal shot.
"I think it is very clear that many people do not trust police," he said. "That is an issue that we are going to have to work on and work through for a long time." Police did not immediately release details about the victim. Conrad said several persons of interest were being interviewed about the shooting and officers were collecting and reviewing video from the scene.
Protests over death of George Floyd again turn violent in Raleigh, N.C.
Fires near White House extinguished, emergency services say
Fires that broke out near the White House late Sunday were extinguished overnight, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
Flames broke out at a small National Park Service building in Lafayette Square Park as well as the 205-year-old St. John's Episcopal Church, known as the Church of the Presidents, across from the White House.
Other fires were set at a White House guardhouse, NBC News verified on Monday, that was later extinguished, as well as at retailers in the nation's capital.