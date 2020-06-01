Communities look to clean up after Sunday protests

After a weekend of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Americans on Monday began a process of cleanup after riots resulted in damage in major cities, including Chicago and Philadelphia.
Monday also brought further protests and demonstrations of support from around the world, from New Zealand to Syria.
The weekend gatherings prompted further worry among infectious disease experts, who have warned that the lack of social distancing in crowds could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen.
Chicago limits access to parts of city center as protest cleanup begins
Parts of central Chicago will be closed off Monday to everyone except workers whose businesses are located in the area, residents and essential workers in order to maintain public safety after protests turned violent over the weekend, officials said.
A statement from the Chicago mayor's office said train and bus services would bypass stops in the Loop area and central business district while some roads would also be closed. Essential workers were advised to take taxis or ride-share vehicles rather than drive themselves to reduce the number of vehicles in the area.
Police are manning every street around the Loop area while the city works with neighborhood chambers of commerce and business organizations to ensure that sites that were damaged by looting and unrest are cleaned and boarded up.
NYPD commissioner 'troubled' by video of cop cars driving into protesters
New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he was “troubled” by the video of two NYPD vehicles driving into a crowd of protesters, but said it was a “very difficult situation” for police.
In an exclusive interview with the “TODAY” show on Monday morning, Shea told Savannah Guthrie that “anyone that looks at that has to be troubled by what they saw.”
The footage from Saturday shows people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop on a street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down. When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, the police accelerated the vehicle, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then drove into the protesters, pushing them forward and knocking them on the ground.
“There will be an investigation,” Shea said of the incident.
Syrian artists paint mural of George Floyd in Idlib province
Trump to meet with Barr, governors after weekend of violent clashes between police, protesters
President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Monday morning with Attorney General William Barr after yet another night of protests across the country, including a number that turned violent.
Trump is scheduled to meet with Barr privately in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the official White House schedule. At 11 a.m., Trump is scheduled to host a video teleconference meeting with governors, law enforcement and national security officials "on keeping American communities safe."
Trump's meetings come after a weekend of violent clashes between protesters and police and rampant looting in major cities across the U.S., with the National Guard deployed to many areas.
China jeers as George Floyd protests sweep U.S.
Violent protests after the police killing of George Floyd continue to sweep the United States.
And China is watching.
"I can't breathe," wrote Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman of China’s Foreign Ministry, in a tweet on Saturday — a reference to final words uttered by Floyd as police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck on a street in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Hua's tweet aimed at her U.S. counterpart, spokesperson for the State Department Morgan Ortagu, has been shared nearly 8,000 times on Twitter.