Biden visits Delaware church to talk with community leaders

After a weekend of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Americans on Monday began the process of cleaning up after riots left damage in major cities, including Chicago and Philadelphia.

Monday also brought further protests and demonstrations of support around the world, from New Zealand to Syria.

The weekend gatherings prompted worry among infectious disease experts that the lack of social distancing in crowds could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen.

