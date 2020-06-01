After a weekend of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Americans on Monday began the process of cleaning up after riots left damage in major cities, including Chicago and Philadelphia.
Monday also brought further protests and demonstrations of support around the world, from New Zealand to Syria.
The weekend gatherings prompted worry among infectious disease experts that the lack of social distancing in crowds could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen.
Facebook employees go public with disagreement over Zuckerberg's handling of Trump
Facebook employees are speaking out on social media in opposition to the company's handling of posts from President Donald Trump that have been widely condemned as attempts to incite violence.
Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been at the center of a heated debate over how technology companies should handle some of the president's recent statements about protesters and rioting, including "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
Twitter put a warning on a tweet from the president with that language, but Facebook did not take action. Zuckerberg has repeatedly defended the company's policies to take a hands-off approach with statements from politicians.
That has led to widespread criticism from outside the company, and reports of growing unrest inside the company.
Biden visits Delaware church to talk with community leaders
'No major incidents' on Sunday night, Atlanta police say
Communities look to clean up after Sunday protests
A weekend of protest across America
Emotions run high at scene of Louisville shooting
Warning: This video contains explicit language.
Thousands in New Zealand protest death of George FloydJune 1, 202000:44
Chicago limits access to parts of city center as protest cleanup begins
Parts of central Chicago will be closed off Monday to everyone except workers whose businesses are located in the area, residents and essential workers in order to maintain public safety after protests turned violent over the weekend, officials said.
A statement from the Chicago mayor's office said train and bus services would bypass stops in the Loop area and central business district while some roads would also be closed. Essential workers were advised to take taxis or ride-share vehicles rather than drive themselves to reduce the number of vehicles in the area.
Police are manning every street around the Loop area while the city works with neighborhood chambers of commerce and business organizations to ensure that sites that were damaged by looting and unrest are cleaned and boarded up.
NYPD commissioner 'troubled' by video of cop cars driving into protesters
New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he was “troubled” by the video of two NYPD vehicles driving into a crowd of protesters, but said it was a “very difficult situation” for police.
In an exclusive interview with the “TODAY” show on Monday morning, Shea told Savannah Guthrie that “anyone that looks at that has to be troubled by what they saw.”
The footage from Saturday shows people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop on a street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down. When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, the police accelerated the vehicle, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then drove into the protesters, pushing them forward and knocking them on the ground.
“There will be an investigation,” Shea said of the incident.