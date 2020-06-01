Obama praises peaceful protesters, condemns violence at George Floyd protests

Former President Barack Obama on Monday addressed the nationwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

In a Medium post, Obama praised peaceful demonstrations, condemned violence at the demonstrations and pushed protesters to vote in upcoming elections, particularly in down-ballot races that hold great influence over local policing and the criminal justice system.

"First, the waves of protests across the country represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States," Obama wrote. "The overwhelming majority of participants have been peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring. They deserve our respect and support, not condemnation — something that police in cities like Camden and Flint have commendably understood."

"On the other hand, the small minority of folks who’ve resorted to violence in various forms, whether out of genuine anger or mere opportunism, are putting innocent people at risk, compounding the destruction of neighborhoods that are often already short on services and investment and detracting from the larger cause," he continued, adding, "So let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves."

Obama also called on protesters to make very specific demands of the criminal justice system and for police reform, pointing to a report and toolkit developed during his administration.