After a weekend of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Americans on Monday began the process of cleaning up after riots left damage in major cities, including Chicago and Philadelphia.
Monday also brought further protests and demonstrations of support around the world, from New Zealand to Syria.
The weekend gatherings prompted worry among infectious disease experts that the lack of social distancing in crowds could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen.
Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.
Live Blog
Washington police made 88 arrests Sunday night — half for felony rioting
Police officer charged in George Floyd's death moved to facility outside Minneapolis
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has been moved to a new holding facility.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections said in a news release Monday that Chauvin was moved "out of an abundance of caution to ensure he is safely held and after concern about space in the jail due to large numbers of arrests related to the unrest over the last few nights."
He is now being held at a facility in Stillwater, Minnesota, east of the city of Minneapolis.
NYC mayor defends daughter, 25, who was arrested
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended his daughter on Monday following her arrest during weekend protests, and insisted she would not "commit any violence."
Chiara de Blasio, 25, was taken into custody late Saturday night at East 12th Street and Broadway in Manhattan for alleged unlawful assembly,
"I trust my daughter, I've known her her her whole life. She's an incredibly good human being," de Blasio told reporters, while not offering specifics on the arrest. "This is not someone who would ever commit any violence ... she was very clear she believes she was following the instructions of police officers and doing what they were asking. I'm going to let her speak for herself."
The mayor lashed out at the Sergeants Benevolent Association, the NYPD union that has been a constant critic of de Blasio, for tweeting out an image of Chiara de Blasio's arrest information, which included her home address and ID number: "The SBA did something unconscionable and it's not just because it's my daughter."
Obama praises peaceful protesters, condemns violence at George Floyd protests
Former President Barack Obama on Monday addressed the nationwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.
In a Medium post, Obama praised peaceful demonstrations, condemned violence at the demonstrations and pushed protesters to vote in upcoming elections, particularly in down-ballot races that hold great influence over local policing and the criminal justice system.
"First, the waves of protests across the country represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States," Obama wrote. "The overwhelming majority of participants have been peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring. They deserve our respect and support, not condemnation — something that police in cities like Camden and Flint have commendably understood."
"On the other hand, the small minority of folks who’ve resorted to violence in various forms, whether out of genuine anger or mere opportunism, are putting innocent people at risk, compounding the destruction of neighborhoods that are often already short on services and investment and detracting from the larger cause," he continued, adding, "So let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves."
Obama also called on protesters to make very specific demands of the criminal justice system and for police reform, pointing to a report and toolkit developed during his administration.
Facebook employees go public with disagreement over Zuckerberg's handling of Trump
Facebook employees are speaking out on social media in opposition to the company's handling of posts from President Donald Trump that have been widely condemned as attempts to incite violence.
Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been at the center of a heated debate over how technology companies should handle some of the president's recent statements about protesters and rioting, including "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
Twitter put a warning on a tweet from the president with that language, but Facebook did not take action. Zuckerberg has repeatedly defended the company's policies to take a hands-off approach with statements from politicians.
That has led to widespread criticism from outside the company, and reports of growing unrest inside the company.
Biden visits Delaware church to talk with community leaders
'No major incidents' on Sunday night, Atlanta police say
Communities look to clean up after Sunday protests
A weekend of protest across America
Emotions run high at scene of Louisville shooting
Warning: This video contains explicit language.