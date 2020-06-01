SEE NEW POSTS

ViacomCBS channels air almost nine minutes of 'I can't breathe' video Many of the ViacomCBS-owned TV channels observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence on Monday to recognize the importance of the protest movement sparked by the death of George Floyd. The channels included Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV, which aired a video showing the words "I can't breathe" on the screen with a haunting audio of someone breathing. The moment was observed at 5 p.m. ET. The networks previously observed a period of silence in 2018 to mark the mass school shootings at Parkland. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we will go dark in tribute to George Floyd. We dedicate this time to the victims of police brutality and the powerful movement fighting for justice. Join @ColorofChange. Text DEMANDS to 55156. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/X6587CxuOw — VH1 (@VH1) June 1, 2020







NYPD officer appears to brandish gun at protesters; mayor calls it 'absolutely unacceptable' A New York police officer appeared to brandish his gun during protests Sunday night in downtown Manhattan, sending demonstrators scrambling, and a video of the incident is being investigated by the department. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the officer's actions "absolutely unacceptable," and said that while claims of police use of excessive force are "rare," they "must be addressed in every instance." A source shared this video, which he says he took at around 10 pm near near 12th and Broadway. It appears to show an NYPD officer pointing a gun at protesters outside the Strand pic.twitter.com/pCTNIYL7op — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 1, 2020







George Floyd death ruled a homicide by medical examiner Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, reacts at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis on June 1, 2020. Lucas Jackson / Reuters Authorities in Minnesota said Monday that George Floyd's death was a homicide that occurred while he was being restrained by law enforcement. In an autopsy, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." The autopsy listed other "significant" conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.







Louisville police chief fired after officer bodycams found to be off during fatal shooting Security Police Officers with the Air National Guard stand with Louisville Metro Police officers during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 31, 2020. Bryan Woolston / Reuters Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has been relieved of duty after it was revealed that the officers involved in a shooting that killed a local business owner early Monday did not activate their body cameras. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the decision to relieve Conrad during a Monday afternoon press conference, where the deceased was identified as David McAtee. Conrad was set to retire later this month. The two officers involved, who were either not wearing or did not have their cameras activated, have been placed on administrative leave.







New York City will be under curfew, NYPD to double its presence New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press conference in New York City on May 21, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images Following a weekend of protests that have at times turned violent, a curfew will be imposed on New York City beginning at 11 p.m on Monday night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a joint statement. The NYPD will also be doubling its presence in the city during the curfew, focusing on areas in lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn "where violence and property damage occurred," the statement said. The curfew will run from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. "I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment," Cuomo said. "The violence and the looting has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause." "We can't let violence undermine the message of this moment," de Blasio added. "It is too important and the message must be heard. Tonight, to protect against violence and property damage, the Governor and I have decided to implement a citywide curfew."







Image: 'Stop killing us' Douglas R. Clifford / Tampa Bay Times via AP 5-year-old Michael Veteri stands at an intersection in Tampa, Florida, where the road remained closed during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020.







Nearly 67,000 National Guard soldiers, airmen activated in U.S. to respond to Floyd protests, COVID-19 As of Monday morning there are 66,722 National Guard soldiers and airmen activated in the U.S. for COVID-19 response and George Floyd protests, say officials. The majority — about 45,000 — are on COVID duty in all 50 states, three territories, and D.C. Just over 17,000 National Guardsmen are activated in 23 states and D.C. to respond to civil unrest. That number has more than tripled since Sunday morning, when 5,000 had been to respond to unrest in 15 states and D.C.






