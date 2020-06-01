After a weekend of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Americans on Monday began the process of cleaning up after riots left damage in major cities, including Chicago and Philadelphia.
President Donald Trump expressed his ire over the protests to governors during a White House videoconference, telling them that “most of you are weak” and calling them "fools." He announced from the Rose Garden on Monday that he would use the U.S. military to stop the riots as sirens wailed and flash-bang grenades popped just across the street.
Floyd's younger brother, Terrence, cried and knelt in prayer at the site of the man's death, along with expressing hope that protests would continue peacefully.
"If I’m not over here wilin’ out, if I’m not over here blowing up stuff, if I’m not over here messing up my community — then what are y’all doing? Nothing, because that’s not going to bring my brother back at all," he said.
An independent autopsy requested by Floyd's family declared his cause of death to be mechanical asphyxia, contradicting a report Hennepin County medical examiner. The county's report said Monday that his cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."
Live Blog
Protest outside White House broken up with flash bangs by mounted police
Peaceful protest outside White House broken up by policeJune 1, 202003:27
Mounted police used flashbangs to clear the protest from Lafayette Park near the White House that MSNBC’s Garrett Haake said had been “100 percent peaceful” up to that point.
ViacomCBS channels air almost nine minutes of 'I can't breathe' video
Many of the ViacomCBS-owned TV channels observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence on Monday to recognize the importance of the protest movement sparked by the death of George Floyd.
The channels included Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV, which aired a video showing the words "I can't breathe" on the screen with a haunting audio of someone breathing. The moment was observed at 5 p.m. ET. The networks previously observed a period of silence in 2018 to mark the mass school shootings at Parkland.
NYPD officer appears to brandish gun at protesters; mayor calls it 'absolutely unacceptable'
A New York police officer appeared to brandish his gun during protests Sunday night in downtown Manhattan, sending demonstrators scrambling, and a video of the incident is being investigated by the department.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called the officer's actions "absolutely unacceptable," and said that while claims of police use of excessive force are "rare," they "must be addressed in every instance."
George Floyd death ruled a homicide by medical examiner
Authorities in Minnesota said Monday that George Floyd’s death was a homicide that occurred while he was being restrained by law enforcement.
In an autopsy, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed Floyd’s cause of death as a “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”
The autopsy listed other "significant" conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.
Officers cut off blood and air flow to George Floyd's brain, causing his death, independent autopsy says
Pathologists deliver findings of George Floyd’s independent autopsyJune 1, 202003:49
Police officers, pressing on George Floyd's neck and body, cut blood and air flow to the Minneapolis man's brain, causing him to die by mechanical asphyxia, pathologists hired by the family said Monday.
Floyd's death, which was videotaped by passersby last week, led to the arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and set off protests across the nation.
"He couldn't breathe — asphyxia due to compression of the neck and the back," Dr. Michael Baden, the former chief medical examiner of New York City, told reporters in a video conference. "And that's homicidal."
'That's not going to bring my brother back': George Floyd's brother calls for end to violence
MINNEAPOLIS — After a week of mushrooming protests and looting and violent clashes with police in some cities, the younger brother of George Floyd arrived Monday at the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd's life came to an end a week ago.
Terrence Floyd cried and knelt in prayer. He offered the crowd amassed around him the family’s hopes for peaceful protests and additional arrests in connection with his brother’s death. And he ultimately led the crowd through a series of chants, including "Peace on the left, justice on the right," as if to say the two must go hand in hand.
Floyd arrived at the intersection around 1 p.m., the first time a member of his family had visited the spot where George Floyd died after a police officer kept a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Louisville police chief fired after officer bodycams found to be off during fatal shooting
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has been relieved of duty after it was revealed that the officers involved in a shooting that killed a local business owner early Monday did not activate their body cameras.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the decision to relieve Conrad during a Monday afternoon press conference, where the deceased was identified as David McAtee. Conrad was set to retire later this month.
The two officers involved, who were either not wearing or did not have their cameras activated, have been placed on administrative leave.
New York City will be under curfew, NYPD to double its presence
Following a weekend of protests that have at times turned violent, a curfew will be imposed on New York City beginning at 11 p.m on Monday night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a joint statement.
The NYPD will also be doubling its presence in the city during the curfew, focusing on areas in lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn "where violence and property damage occurred," the statement said.
The curfew will run from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
"I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment," Cuomo said. "The violence and the looting has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause."
"We can't let violence undermine the message of this moment," de Blasio added. "It is too important and the message must be heard. Tonight, to protect against violence and property damage, the Governor and I have decided to implement a citywide curfew."
Image: 'Stop killing us'
5-year-old Michael Veteri stands at an intersection in Tampa, Florida, where the road remained closed during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020.
Minnesota governor: 'I was breathless' watching truck drive into protest
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave additional information on what happened when a truck drove into a Minneapolis protest for George Floyd and how the protesters responded.
Nearly 67,000 National Guard soldiers, airmen activated in U.S. to respond to Floyd protests, COVID-19
As of Monday morning there are 66,722 National Guard soldiers and airmen activated in the U.S. for COVID-19 response and George Floyd protests, say officials.
The majority — about 45,000 — are on COVID duty in all 50 states, three territories, and D.C.
Just over 17,000 National Guardsmen are activated in 23 states and D.C. to respond to civil unrest. That number has more than tripled since Sunday morning, when 5,000 had been to respond to unrest in 15 states and D.C.