As protests sweep nation, research finds social distancing most effective at slowing coronavirus spread Demonstrators sit in an intersection during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill / AP Social distancing is the most effective way to slow the spread of the coronavirus — more so than face coverings and eye protection — according to a meta-analysis published Monday in The Lancet. The findings have new significance as thousands of Americans are gathering alongside strangers in the midst of the pandemic, demonstrating against the death of George Floyd and demanding an end to social injustice. "We just spent 93 days limiting behavior, closing down, no school, no business, thousands of small businesses destroyed," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, "And now? Mass gatherings, with thousands of people, in close proximity?" "What sense does this make?" Read the full story here.







Trump says he will deploy military if state officials can't contain protest violence Trump vows to send military to U.S. cities if governors don't 'dominate' protesters June 1, 2020 01:16 WASHINGTON — As the sound of sirens wailed and flash bangs popped across the street, President Donald Trump announced from the Rose Garden that he would use the U.S. military to stop the riots across the county that have been sparked by the death of George Floyd. "I am mobilizing all federal and local resources, civilian and military, to protect the rights of law abiding Americans," Trump said in the extraordinary address, which was delivered as police fired tear gas outside to push protesters back from the White House. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said, referring to himself as "your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters." Read the full story here.







Omaha prosector says white bar owner killed black protester in self-defense Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine begins his news conference responding to the death of James Scurlock on June 1, 2020. WOWT The white Omaha bar owner who shot and killed a 22-year-old black protester on Saturday night will not be charged, the Douglas County Attorney announced on Monday. James Scurlock, 22, was shot by local bar owner Jacob Gardner, while protesting the police custody death of George Floyd on Saturday, according to the prosecutor Don Kleine and NBC Ohama affiliate WOWT. Read the full story here.







ViacomCBS channels air almost nine minutes of 'I can't breathe' video Many of the ViacomCBS-owned TV channels observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence on Monday to recognize the importance of the protest movement sparked by the death of George Floyd. The channels included Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV, which aired a video showing the words "I can't breathe" on the screen with a haunting audio of someone breathing. The moment was observed at 5 p.m. ET. The networks previously observed a period of silence in 2018 to mark the mass school shootings at Parkland. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we will go dark in tribute to George Floyd. We dedicate this time to the victims of police brutality and the powerful movement fighting for justice. Join @ColorofChange. Text DEMANDS to 55156. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/X6587CxuOw — VH1 (@VH1) June 1, 2020







NYPD officer appears to brandish gun at protesters; mayor calls it 'absolutely unacceptable' A New York police officer appeared to brandish his gun during protests Sunday night in downtown Manhattan, sending demonstrators scrambling, and a video of the incident is being investigated by the department. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the officer's actions "absolutely unacceptable," and said that while claims of police use of excessive force are "rare," they "must be addressed in every instance." A source shared this video, which he says he took at around 10 pm near near 12th and Broadway. It appears to show an NYPD officer pointing a gun at protesters outside the Strand pic.twitter.com/jangelooff) June 1, 2020 Read the full story here.







George Floyd death ruled a homicide by medical examiner Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, reacts at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis on June 1, 2020. Lucas Jackson / Reuters Authorities in Minnesota said Monday that George Floyd's death was a homicide that occurred while he was being restrained by law enforcement. In an autopsy, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." The autopsy listed other "significant" conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use. Read the full story here.







Louisville police chief fired after officer bodycams found to be off during fatal shooting Security Police Officers with the Air National Guard stand with Louisville Metro Police officers during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 31, 2020. Bryan Woolston / Reuters Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has been relieved of duty after it was revealed that the officers involved in a shooting that killed a local business owner early Monday did not activate their body cameras. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the decision to relieve Conrad during a Monday afternoon press conference, where the deceased was identified as David McAtee. Conrad was set to retire later this month. The two officers involved, who were either not wearing or did not have their cameras activated, have been placed on administrative leave. Read the full story here.






