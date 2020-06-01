SEE NEW POSTS

Missouri officers walk arm in arm with demonstrators Police officers in Fallon, Missouri walk arm in arm with demonstrators. @thebecker Police officers in O'Fallon, Missouri, marched arm in arm with protesters during a demonstration Monday evening. The demonstration, organized by Fort Zumwalt West High School senior Ryan Staples drew approximately 400 demonstrators, NBC News affiliate KSDK reported. Staples told KSDK that it was important that their voices be heard, but only in a peaceful manner. Police officers in Fallon, Missouri walk arm in arm with demonstrators. @thebecker Police Chief Tim Clothier, along with a patrol lieutenant and the high school's school resource officer, participated. Videos and photos posted on social media show Chief Clothier linking arms with demonstrators holding signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "We Will Not Be Silent."







Federal Bureau of Prisons in nationwide lockdown For the first time in 25 years, the entire Bureau of Prisons system and all of its facilities are under complete lockdown. The lockdown, prompted by protests and rioting across the country after the death of George Floyd, went into effect late Monday afternoon. The bureau had been operating under what it calls "an enhanced modified operational model" -- a modified lockdown -- to promote social distancing and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. But in the wake of protests across the county, the BOP says it implemented an additional, temporary security measure that results in a complete lockdown of all inmates. The order is to ensure the safety and security of staff and inmates, the agency said. An official for the agency said that the hope is that the lockdown is short-lived and that inmates will be restored to limited movement quickly. BOP is monitoring the situation and says it will adjust security levels as events warrant. The bureau runs 122 institutions nationwide. On Monday night, 165,575 inmates were in the federal system. The last time a nationwide lockdown was activated was October 1995, when rioting broke out at prisons in four states. But BOP said Monday's lockdown is not punitive or a reaction to any disturbances inside the prisons, rather it's precautionary.







New York City will impose earlier curfew Tuesday night New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the nation's most populous city, set to be under curfew starting at 11 p.m. on Monday, would begin its curfew even earlier Tuesday. The curfew Tuesday will start at 8 p.m., the mayor told local news station NY1, adding that he wanted it to start while it is light out. Before Monday's curfew began, looters hit Midtown and Lower Manhattan, hitting several stores. NBC New York reported that officers attempted to keep up with groups running between department stores, breaking windows and stealing merchandise.







Chicago suspends all bus, rail service [Special Note] At request of public safety officials, service suspended on all rail lines and bus routes, eff. 9:30 pm. Services will remain suspended until 6 am Tue. — cta (@cta) June 2, 2020







Boxer Mayweather set to pay for Floyd's funeral Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer. Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd's hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses. TMZ originally reported Mayweather's offer. "He'll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, he is definitely paying for the funeral," Ellerbe told ESPN.com on Monday.







West Virginia police officer resigns after posting calls to violence against protesters A police officer in Winfield, West Virginia, has resigned after being confronted over Facebook posts in which he supported violence against protesters, Winfield Police Department Chief Ron Arthur said. In the posts, Officer Noah Garcelon wrote "I'd start firing live rounds" at protesters in Chicago, and "I'd see how many I can run over before my car breaks down" alongside a story of San Jose protesters on the freeway. "The fact that someone did that is a complete anomaly compared to the rest of the department, and I want to get that message out there as quick as I can," Arthur said. In a call Monday, President Trump encouraged the nation's governors to take stronger measures against the protests that have sprung up after Minneapolis police killing George Floyd last week. "You have to dominate. If you don't dominate, you're wasting your time, they're gonna run over you, you're gonna look like a bunch of jerks," the president said.







Driver who plowed through Minneapolis protest may have 'panicked' It does not appear that a tanker truck driver who drove through a crowd of protesters on a Minneapolis freeway Sunday intended to hit people or target the protest, officials said Monday. Rather, it appears the truck driver, who has been arrested, got to the freeway before barricades were set up to block traffic. The freeway was being closed to protect protesters in the roadway, who were peaceful. "We do have some information that he saw the crowd and initially, what it looks like, he panicked," Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Monday at a news conference. The driver kept "barreling forward" and said he slammed on the brakes after a woman on a bike fell in front of him, Harrington said. "We don't have any information that makes this seem like this was an intentional act," Harrington said. No one has been reported hurt in the incident, officials said. Video showed the truck driving through crowds of demonstrators who fled to safety and who swarmed the truck after it stopped. A witness told NBC affiliate KARE11 the truck was "barreling down, blaring its horn." The driver was attacked and was briefly hospitalized but others in the crowd stepped in to protect him, officials have said. The investigation is still open and ongoing. The incident on I-35W on Sunday involving a semi that drove into protesters is still under investigation. DPS Commissioner John Harrington said the driver likely "saw the crowd & he panicked." He slammed on his brakes after seeing a woman in a bicycle fall down. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) June 1, 2020







Sacramento mayor estimates at least $10 million in damage Sacramento has imposed a curfew for the city, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mayor Darrell Steinberg said 500 members of the National Guard will also be deployed to the city Monday night to protect critical infrastructure. Steinberg said that protesters and looters have caused at least $10 million in damages. He said the city is expecting more trouble Monday night.






