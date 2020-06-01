SEE NEW POSTS

A peaceful protest at site of Floyd's death Protesters sit together at the intersection where George Floyd was killed a week ago, in Minneapolis on June 1, 2020. Daniella Silva / NBC News MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after George Floyd's brother visited the intersection where his sibling died a week ago while in police custody, hundreds continued a peaceful vigil and protest deep into Monday night. Some hugged and others held their fists in the air around the memorial, which held a circle of flowers and signs. One protester held a poster saying "I shouldn't have to fear for my black children's future" and another read "Stop killing my black brothers and sisters" "He was a man of the community," Samantha Eillagrana, 18, said of Floyd. "That could've been anyone." "I think it's amazing how everyone came together here for him."







Officers hit by vehicle during protest in Buffalo, New York A New York State police officer and a Buffalo police officer were hit by a vehicle during protests in the city Monday night. We can confirm a member of the New York State Police was one of the members of law enforcement struck by a vehicle in Buffalo, NY tonight. The member is hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 2, 2020 Both officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries but are in stable condition, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The @ErieCountyNY Departments of @ErieCountyESU, Central Police Services and @ECSONY1 are monitoring the incident on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo in which two officers were struck by a vehicle. It is by understanding the driver and passengers of the vehicle are in custody. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 2, 2020 In a video that has been circulating on social media, officers can be seen rushing to the aid of the injured right after the truck drives through the crowd. Police were on scene outside the department's E-District station where people gathered to protest the killing of George Floyd.







Military helicopters fly low over protesters in Washington, D.C. As protesters marched through metro Washington, D.C. on Monday evening, what appear to be military-grade helicopters flew overhead. The military is using black hawk helicopters to dispersd in DC right now flying lower than building height of 12 stories pic.twitter.com/RMa9LIh8t4 — Anna (@anabananaaaah) June 2, 2020 In photos and videos posted on social media, the reported Blackhawk helicopters can be seen flying lower than building height, kicking up debris and knocking branches off trees. The low-flying helicopters were reportedly used to disperse protesters.







LAPD chief walks back comment about looters having hand in Floyd's death Let me be clear—there are 4 police officers and 4 alone responsible for the death of George Floyd.



Simply put: Those intent on spewing mayhem and distraction into our communities are a disgrace to his memory. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) June 2, 2020 Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore walked back comments on Monday that equated looters to the Minneapolis officers involved in the death of George Floyd. "His death is on their hands, as much as it is on those officers," Moore said during a briefing about the civil unrest in L.A. Hours later, Moore clarified via Twitter: "Let me be clear — there are 4 police officers and 4 alone responsible for the death of George Floyd. Simply put: Those intent on spewing mayhem and distraction into our communities are a disgrace to his memory." Moore's boss, Mayor Eric Garcetti, said he appreciated the chief's new comments: "The responsibility for George Floyd's death rests solely with the police officers involved. Chief Moore regrets the words he chose this evening and has clarified them." The responsibility for George Floyd's death rests solely with the police officers involved. Chief Moore regrets the words he chose this evening and has clarified them. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 2, 2020







Arrests made at Minnesota Capitol Arrests underway at the Minnesota State Capitol as 10 p.m. curfew goes into effect. pic.twitter.com/2lCTstVySk — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 2, 2020







More than 200 arrested in New York City New York City's midtown, downtown and parts of the Upper East Side and the Bronx have been hit by roving groups smashing windows and lighting small street fires. "There are packs of youths running as fast as they can, smashing windows as fast as they can, and police are trying to catch them as soon as possible," a police spokesperson told NBC News. More than 200 people have been arrested. High-end stores have been hit and larger department stores have also been targetted.






