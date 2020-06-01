SEE NEW POSTS

Hundreds detained on bridge in Dallas protest Nearly 200 people were detained after police surrounded protesters in Dallas on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, confronting them and firing what appeared to be rubber bullets, NBC DFW reported. #BREAKING - #WATCHLIVE - Authorities Confront Protesters on Dallas' Hunt Hill Bridge --> https://t.co/k13RENqDeE pic.twitter.com/a63gEnIKpr — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 2, 2020 Police illuminated the bridge at 7 p.m. Monday and hemmed in the protesters, who originated their march at the nearby Frank Crowley Courts Building. Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall issued a curfew in parts of the city for 7 p.m., but the order did not include the courthouse or the bridge. People began yelling at officers, which is when the police started firing rubber bullets, according to NBC DFW.







A peaceful protest at site of Floyd's death Protesters sit together at the intersection where George Floyd was killed a week ago, in Minneapolis on June 1, 2020. Daniella Silva / NBC News MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after George Floyd's brother visited the intersection where his sibling died a week ago while in police custody, hundreds continued a peaceful vigil and protest deep into Monday night. Some hugged and others held their fists in the air around the memorial, which held a circle of flowers and signs. One protester held a poster saying "I shouldn't have to fear for my black children's future" and another read "Stop killing my black brothers and sisters" "He was a man of the community," Samantha Eillagrana, 18, said of Floyd. "That could've been anyone." "I think it's amazing how everyone came together here for him." 'Educate yourself!': George Floyd's brother calls for peaceful protests June 1, 2020 03:17







Officers hit by vehicle during protest in Buffalo, New York A New York State police officer and a Buffalo police officer were hit by a vehicle during protests in the city Monday night. We can confirm a member of the New York State Police was one of the members of law enforcement struck by a vehicle in Buffalo, NY tonight. The member is hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 2, 2020 Both officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries but are in stable condition, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The @ErieCountyNY Departments of @ErieCountyESU, Central Police Services and @ECSONY1 are monitoring the incident on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo in which two officers were struck by a vehicle. It is by understanding the driver and passengers of the vehicle are in custody. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 2, 2020 In a video that has been circulating on social media, officers can be seen rushing to the aid of the injured right after the truck drives through the crowd. Police were on scene outside the department's E-District station where people gathered to protest the killing of George Floyd.







Military helicopters fly low over protesters in Washington, D.C. As protesters marched through metro Washington, D.C. on Monday evening, what appear to be military-grade helicopters flew overhead. The military is using black hawk helicopters to dispersd in DC right now flying lower than building height of 12 stories pic.twitter.com/RMa9LIh8t4 — Anna (@anabananaaaah) June 2, 2020 In photos and videos posted on social media, the reported Blackhawk helicopters can be seen flying lower than building height, kicking up debris and knocking branches off trees. The low-flying helicopters were reportedly used to disperse protesters.






