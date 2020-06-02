Committee to Protect Journalists: 125 press freedom infringements since Friday

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Curfews in cities across America and President Donald Trump's threat to send in the military did not quell protests or end the violence as demonstrators clashed with police again more than a week after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In New York, police arrested hundreds after roving groups smashed windows and lit small street fires in Manhattan and the Bronx, while in St. Louis, four police officers were struck by gunfire.

Earlier, police backed by the National Guard stormed a peaceful protest outside the White House and cleared the streets with tear gas just before President Donald Trump's photo-op outside a church that was damaged by fire during demonstrations on Sunday.

