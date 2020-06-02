Curfews in cities across America and President Donald Trump's threat to send in the military did not quell protests or end the violence as demonstrators clashed with police again more than a week after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In New York, police arrested hundreds after roving groups smashed windows and lit small street fires in Manhattan and the Bronx, while in St. Louis, four police officers were struck by gunfire.
Earlier, police backed by the National Guard stormed a peaceful protest outside the White House and cleared the streets with tear gas just before President Donald Trump's photo-op outside a church that was damaged by fire during demonstrations on Sunday.
Live Blog
Hundreds detained on bridge in Dallas protest
Nearly 200 people were detained after police surrounded protesters in Dallas on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, confronting them and firing what appeared to be rubber bullets, NBC DFW reported.
Police illuminated the bridge at 7 p.m. Monday and hemmed in the protesters, who originated their march at the nearby Frank Crowley Courts Building. Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall issued a curfew in parts of the city for 7 p.m., but the order did not include the courthouse or the bridge.
People began yelling at officers, which is when the police started firing rubber bullets, according to NBC DFW.
NBC News' Jo Ling Kent hit by flash-bang grenade as Seattle protest gets chaotic
NBC News correspondent Jo Ling Kent was hit by a flash-bang grenade while she was reporting from a demonstration in Seattle on Monday.
While the NBC News crew initially thought that Kent had been hit by a firework, after reviewing footage of the incident from multiple angles the team concluded it was a flash-bang grenade.
NBC News reached out to the Seattle Police Department for comment, but hasn't heard back.
Seattle Police declared the demonstration in the Capitol Hill neighborhood a riot Monday evening after people in the crowd threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers and attempted to breach barricades, a tweet by the department said.