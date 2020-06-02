SEE NEW POSTS

A calmer night in Atlanta Good morning from Atlanta. Another night of protests, but without any major incidents, per Atlanta police.



E.U. foreign policy chief says he's 'appalled' by Floyd's death The European Union is "shocked and appalled" by the death of George Floyd in police custody, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday, calling it "an abuse of power" and warning against further excessive use of force. "Like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd ... all societies must remain vigilant against the excessive use of force," Josep Borrell, the E.U.'s foreign policy chief, told reporters. Borrell called Floyd's death a "very, very unhappy" one and said it showed "an abuse of power" by law enforcement. "We condemn racism of any kind ... we trust in the ability of the Americans to come together, to heal as a nation."







NYPD officer hit by car in the Bronx A New York police officer was hit by a car in the Bronx early on Tuesday, the NY Police Department confirmed after a video of the incident was posted on social media. However, it's unclear from the video whether the police officer was intentionally targeted. The New York Police Department told NBC News that the officer was hit by a black sedan when he got out of an unmarked car while checking reports of break-ins in the neighborhood. Video footage on Twitter (warning: contains profanity) appears to show the moment the officer was struck. The sedan fled the scene, the department said. NYPD said the officer was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.







St. Louis police say 4 officers hit by gunfire amid violent protests Four police officers were struck by gunfire in St. Louis amid violence that followed protests, police said early Tuesday. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening and all the officers were conscious, police said. They have been taken to area hospitals. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Commissioner John W. Hayden said at a news conference that the four officers were near a police line when they felt pain and realized they were injured. People had pelted officers with rocks and fireworks throughout the night, he said, and looted stores. "I believe some coward randomly shot at the police line," Hayden said. Two officers were hit in the leg, one in the foot and one in the arm, Hayden said, adding that police have not made any arrests, and did not immediately know if there was a single shooter or more than one. We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.



Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it available. pic.twitter.com/Cwypi5EorP — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020



