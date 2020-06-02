SEE NEW POSTS

Happening today: Minneapolis school board is voting "on a resolution that would terminate the school district's contract with the police department to provide "school resource officers" and mandate that the superintendent prepare an alternate plan for keeping students safe." — Reclaim the Block (@reclaimtheblock) June 2, 2020







Protesters rally against racial injustice, police brutality in France Protesters in France defied a coronavirus-related police ban on large gatherings Tuesday to demonstrate against racial injustice and police brutality as outrage over George Floyd's death in the United States rippled throughout the world. Video footage posted on social media showed people peacefully congregating in the French capital on Tuesday evening to show solidarity with U.S. protesters and to denounce the death of Adama Traore, a black man in French custody four years ago. Reports from the ground in Paris said tear gas had been fired to disperse the protest. Local media also reported that tear gas had been fired at another protest in Lyon. La tentative de manif sauvage qui comme un symbole partait vers le vieux Lyon des fachos est déjà gazé par les flics #BlackOutTuesday #BlackLivesMatter #JusticePourAdama #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #Lyon pic.twitter.com/zZRq9mndT8 — Bill Denbrough (@Bismuthback) June 2, 2020 Signs reflected those thousands of miles away in the United States, including "Black Lives matter" and "without justice there is no peace."







A few dozen people now arriving on horseback to honor the life of #GeorgeFloyd at tonight's rally in Houston. pic.twitter.com/I0FQXV9w58 — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) June 2, 2020







From St. John's Episcopal Church to pandemic response, Trump is co-opting religion to keep the religious right on his side This week, as protests swelled across the country after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, President Donald Trump had federal law enforcement deploy flash bangs, tear gas and rubber bullets to clear citizens peacefully protesting in Lafayette Square, so that he could have a photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church. Though the moment was condemned by the Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop for the Diocese of Washington, for using "a Bible and a church of my diocese as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for," it wasn't Budde's parishioners who Trump was signaling. The moment was crafted for people like his ally Robert Jeffress, a pastor who opined that Trump's stance in front of St. John's was about "demonstrating his intent to protect churches from those who would try to destroy them." From the beginning of the pandemic, Trump has sought not to "protect" liberal churches like St. John's, but to cement support from his evangelical base embittered that stay-at-home orders have prevented them from meeting in person. And in so doing he has signaled to his supporters on the religious right that his paeans to "religious freedom" apply only to Christians who continue to support his presidency through every calamitous turn. Read the full story here.







New poll: Majority believe anger that led to George Floyd protests justified WASHINGTON — A majority of Americans say that the anger that has led to nationwide protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd is justified, and nearly six-in-ten now say that police officers are more likely to use excessive force against a black person than a white one when faced with a dangerous situation, according to a new Monmouth poll. The poll finds that 57 percent of Americans believe that protestors' anger is "fully justified," while another 21 percent say it is "partially justified." Just 18 percent say the anger motivating the protests is not justified at all. The public expresses more ambivalence about specific actions taken in those protests, which have included the burning of a police precinct as well as looting in major cities. Just 17 percent said protestors' actions are "fully" justified, although another 37 percent say they are "partially" justified. The poll also notably found a jump in the public's belief that black people face unequal treatment at the hands of police. Fifty-seven percent — including 87 percent of black Americans and 49 percent of white Americans — say that police are more likely to use excessive force with a black person than with a white person in the same situation. That's up from just a third of Americans who said the same in a Monmouth poll of registered voters in 2016. Additionally, three-quarters of Americans — 76 percent — now say racial discrimination is a major problem in America, up from 68 percent in 2016. President Donald Trump's job approval rating in the new survey shows 42 percent of the public approving and 54 percent disapproving. That's a downtick — although within the poll's margin of error — from a 43 percent to 51 percent split in May. The Monmouth poll was conducted from May 28 to June 1 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.







Floyd family lawyer says Biden will attend Floyd funeral Former Vice President Joe Biden will attend the funeral of George Floyd next Tuesday, a lawyer for the the Floyd family said Tuesday. "We understand Vice President Biden will be in attendance," Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family's attorney, said during a video conference streamed on Facebook. Multiple services in multiple states are being planned to honor Floyd, but Biden would attend the private funeral service in Houston on Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m., Crump said. Biden campaign officials did not immediately respond to questions from NBC News about whether Biden would be attending the funeral.






