Ben & Jerry's issues strong statement regarding the death of George Floyd In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday titled "We Must Dismantle White Supremacy," Ben & Jerry's expressed its outrage over the death of George Floyd, saying it supported demonstrators who have gathered around the country to protest his death. The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. https://t.co/YppGJKHkyN pic.twitter.com/YABzgQMf69 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 2, 2020 The ice cream company wrote that Floyd's death was "the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy" and that the officers involved in his death needed to be held responsible. Ben & Jerry's also said in its statement Tuesday that specific action needed to be taken in response to Floyd's death, calling for Congress to pass a bill that would create a commission to study the effects of slavery and discrimination and the creation a national task force that would draft legislation aimed at ending racial violence and increasing accountability for police departments.







Five years after Freddie Gray unrest, Baltimore sets an example for peaceful protests BALTIMORE -- As cities across America burned in recent days, there was a notable omission from those facing curfews, mass arrests, arson and police brutality: Baltimore. The Maryland city is no stranger to racial tensions, having experienced civil unrest after the 2015 police custody death of Freddie Gray. But demonstrations for George Floyd over the past four days have been largely peaceful, with no curfews issued and Monday's youth-led march drawing more than 1,000 participants on the eve of Baltimore's consequential mayoral primary election. Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday, "I'm proud that Baltimore is showing the nation how we can begin to build a more perfect union." "We had thousands of people out expressing their very legitimate and real frustrations and anger but peacefully, working together in cooperation," he told a local radio station. Read the full story here.







Protester in Manhattan on who has the burden of enabling change Monica Williamson, a resident of New York City, came to the protests at Foley Square in Manhattan on Tuesday. While she was there to stand in solidarity, she said that as a black woman she was not responsible for changing the system or providing answers. The burden of enabling change lies with those who have the power to create it, Williamson said. "Is this my fight alone? No, no. Vote, get these folks out of office who perpetuate this system. Stop being afraid of losing your sense of comfort. Because if you operate from a position of greed and hyper-paranoia then there is no shot of equality. There won't ever be enough for everyone." Protesters in lower Manhattan kneel in the middle of 23rd St between 3rd Ave and Park as part of a march on the afternoon of June 2, 2020. Phil McCausland / NBC News







State of Minnesota files civil rights charge against Minneapolis Police Department The state of Minnesota launched a sweeping civil rights probe into the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday, a week after an officer allegedly killed a black man during an arrest, officials said. The probe, stemming from the death of George Floyd, will be designed to root out "systemic racism that is generations deep," Gov. Tim Walz told reporters. Our Minnesota Department of Human Rights today filed a civil rights charge against the MPD. @mnhumanrights will investigate the department's policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to determine if they engaged in systemic discriminatory practices. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 2, 2020 "The Minnesota of Department of Human Rights is filing a commissioner's charge of discrimination and launch a civil right investigation against the Minneapolis Police Department," Walz said. Read the full story here.







Protesters on horseback arrive at Houston march HOUSTON — An urban trail riding club, Nonstop Riders, arrived at a downtown Houston march Tuesday afternoon to protest George Floyd's death. Marcus Johnson. Mike Hixenbaugh / NBC News Marcus Johnson, of Houston's Fifth Ward, raised his fist in the air. "We're here representing for all our black brothers and sisters," he said. The mounted protesters planned to join thousands more on foot as they made their way from Discovery Green, a public park, to City Hall. A few dozen people now arriving on horseback to honor the life of #GeorgeFloyd at tonight's rally in Houston. pic.twitter.com/I0FQXV9w58 — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) June 2, 2020







Happening today: Minneapolis school board is voting "on a resolution that would terminate the school district’s contract with the police department to provide “school resource officers” and mandate that the superintendent prepare an alternate plan for keeping students safe." — Reclaim the Block (@reclaimtheblock) June 2, 2020 Share this -







Protesters rally against racial injustice, police brutality in France Protesters in France defied a coronavirus-related police ban on large gatherings Tuesday to demonstrate against racial injustice and police brutality as outrage over George Floyd's death in the United States rippled throughout the world. Video footage posted on social media showed people peacefully congregating in the French capital on Tuesday evening to show solidarity with U.S. protesters and to denounce the death of Adama Traore, a black man in French custody four years ago. Reports from the ground in Paris said tear gas had been fired to disperse the protest. Local media also reported that tear gas had been fired at another protest in Lyon. La tentative de manif sauvage qui comme un symbole partait vers le vieux Lyon des fachos est déjà gazé par les flics #BlackOutTuesday #BlackLivesMatter #JusticePourAdama #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #Lyon pic.twitter.com/zZRq9mndT8 — Bill Denbrough (@Bismuthback) June 2, 2020 Signs reflected those thousands of miles away in the United States, including "Black Lives matter" and "without justice there is no peace."







