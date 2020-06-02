Clip of Biden blasting apartheid in 1986 goes viral amid broader race conversation

A decades-old video clip of Joe Biden went viral Tuesday showing the then-senator angrily blasting South Africa’s apartheid system and tearing into the Reagan administration over not taking a stronger position against it.

The two-minute clip, from a July 23, 1986, Senate hearing involving George Schultz, Reagan’s secretary of state at the time, made the rounds on Twitter Tuesday, during a time where the conversation over racism, civil rights, protesting and police brutality has sizzled following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“Damn it, we have favorites in South Africa. The favorites in South Africa are the people who are being repressed by that ugly white regime,” Biden, then a Democratic U.S. senator from Delaware, is seen saying. “Our loyalty is not to South Africa, it’s to South Africans. And the South Africans are majority black. And they are being excoriated,” adds Biden, pounding his fist.

He then praises black South African citizens for rising up in opposition to the racist apartheid policy, noting that it was their last resort.

“They’re rising to with the only thing left available to them, with that repulsive, repugnant regime,” Biden says in the video. “They tried everything for the last 20 years. They begged, they borrowed, they crawled, and now they're taking up arms.”

“These people are being crushed, and we’re sitting here with the same kind of rhetoric,” he said.

Reagan’s administration was notoriously patient with the South African regime. Reagan himself vetoed the Comprehensive Apartheid Act, which put in place economic sanctions against South Africa over its apartheid policy. The veto, however, was overridden in both the House and the Senate.