'Exhausting, traumatizing': Minneapolis protests push peace amid police confrontations MINNEAPOLIS — Ashley Phelps and Ahmad Eltawely developed a fast bond on Saturday night while fleeing tear gas and running from advancing police who were macing protesters. They had met for the first time earlier in the day at a peaceful protest and sit-in with thousands of demonstrators who were not involved in the burning of businesses and a police station on previous nights, said Eltawely, who had a microphone and passed it around for people to speak. “That’s not a demonstration," he said of the violence. Instead, their sit-in "was so peaceful to the point we wouldn’t even allow anybody to yell out any chants that were anti-police." But less than an hour after the 8 p.m curfew passed on Saturday, a wall of Minnesota State Patrol officers warned the crowd to disperse or face arrests. The officers then immediately began advancing into the crowd, using tear gas and pepper spray and filling the streets with smoke. People were seen running, throwing up and crying as police fanned out. Shots rang out in the distance. “We were running from the cops attacking us,” said Phelps, 32, who earlier had led the crowd in the sit-in. Read the full story here. Share this -







Clip of Biden blasting apartheid in 1986 goes viral amid broader race conversation A decades-old video clip of Joe Biden went viral Tuesday showing the then-senator angrily blasting South Africa’s apartheid system and tearing into the Reagan administration over not taking a stronger position against it. The two-minute clip, from a July 23, 1986, Senate hearing involving George Schultz, Reagan’s secretary of state at the time, made the rounds on Twitter Tuesday, during a time where the conversation over racism, civil rights, protesting and police brutality has sizzled following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/19r40jzMlA — Amaka Anku (@AmakaAnku) June 2, 2020 “Damn it, we have favorites in South Africa. The favorites in South Africa are the people who are being repressed by that ugly white regime,” Biden, then a Democratic U.S. senator from Delaware, is seen saying. “Our loyalty is not to South Africa, it’s to South Africans. And the South Africans are majority black. And they are being excoriated,” adds Biden, pounding his fist. He then praises black South African citizens for rising up in opposition to the racist apartheid policy, noting that it was their last resort. “They’re rising to with the only thing left available to them, with that repulsive, repugnant regime,” Biden says in the video. “They tried everything for the last 20 years. They begged, they borrowed, they crawled, and now they're taking up arms.” “These people are being crushed, and we’re sitting here with the same kind of rhetoric,” he said. Reagan’s administration was notoriously patient with the South African regime. Reagan himself vetoed the Comprehensive Apartheid Act, which put in place economic sanctions against South Africa over its apartheid policy. The veto, however, was overridden in both the House and the Senate. Share this -







Houston march begins with moment of silence HOUSTON — A march protesting George Floyd's death drew thousands of people to downtown Houston on Tuesday afternoon. It started with 30 seconds of silence, as protesters dropped to one knee and raised their fists in Discovery Green, a public park. The protesters then began marching toward City Hall. Speaker: “We gonna sweat today. ... but we ain’t gonna shed a drop of blood in Houston, Texas.” Followed by 25,000 people dropping on one knee — 30 seconds of silence for George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/vQ3rWQMBdQ — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020 Floyd grew up in Houston, and his relatives and friends joined Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rep. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in leading the march. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee lead the protest march with members of George Floyd’s family. pic.twitter.com/srWMNkrqVO — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020 George Floyd’s childhood friend and adopted brother Cal Wayne leading the march through downtown Houston. More 25,000 protesters behind him. pic.twitter.com/9ckqhvgIzy — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020 Share this -







NYPD union head says Chauvin 'was not a police officer — he was a criminal' The president of New York City’s largest police union says that the officer who is charged with the murder of George Floyd “was not a police officer — he was a criminal.” Patrick Lynch, who heads the NYC Police Benevolent Association, has been an outspoken leader of the union that represents patrol officers for the largest police department in the United States and offered a very rare rebuke of another officer over misconduct. Lynch, who criticized the NYPD’s decision to fire the officer involved in the death of Eric Garner, says of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, “there is no one that is defending him at all in the New York City Police Department or law enforcement as a whole.” Share this -







Ben & Jerry’s issues strong statement regarding the death of George Floyd In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday titled “We Must Dismantle White Supremacy,” Ben & Jerry’s expressed its outrage over the death of George Floyd, saying it supported demonstrators who have gathered around the country to protest his death. The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. https://t.co/YppGJKHkyN pic.twitter.com/YABzgQMf69 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 2, 2020 The ice cream company wrote that Floyd’s death was “the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy” and that the officers involved in his death needed to be held responsible. Ben & Jerry’s also said in its statement Tuesday that specific action needed to be taken in response to Floyd’s death, calling for Congress to pass a bill that would create a commission to study the effects of slavery and discrimination and the creation a national task force that would draft legislation aimed at ending racial violence and increasing accountability for police departments. Share this -







Five years after Freddie Gray unrest, Baltimore sets an example for peaceful protests BALTIMORE -- As cities across America burned in recent days, there was a notable omission from those facing curfews, mass arrests, arson and police brutality: Baltimore. The Maryland city is no stranger to racial tensions, having experienced civil unrest after the 2015 police custody death of Freddie Gray. But demonstrations for George Floyd over the past four days have been largely peaceful, with no curfews issued and Monday’s youth-led march drawing more than 1,000 participants on the eve of Baltimore’s consequential mayoral primary election. Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday, “I’m proud that Baltimore is showing the nation how we can begin to build a more perfect union.” “We had thousands of people out expressing their very legitimate and real frustrations and anger but peacefully, working together in cooperation,” he told a local radio station. Read the full story here. Share this -







Protester in Manhattan talks about the burden of enabling change Monica Williamson, a resident of New York City, came to the protests at Foley Square in Manhattan on Tuesday. While she was there to stand in solidarity, she said that as a black woman she was not responsible for changing the system or providing answers. The burden of enabling change lies with those who have the power to create it, Williamson said. “Is this my fight alone? No, no. Vote, get these folks out of office who perpetuate this system. Stop being afraid of losing your sense of comfort. Because if you operate from a position of greed and hyper-paranoia then there is no shot of equality. There won’t ever be enough for everyone.” Protesters in lower Manhattan kneel in the middle of 23rd St between 3rd Ave and Park as part of a march on the afternoon of June 2, 2020. Phil McCausland / NBC News Share this -







State of Minnesota files civil rights charge against Minneapolis Police Department The state of Minnesota launched a sweeping civil rights probe into the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday, a week after an officer allegedly killed a black man during an arrest, officials said. The probe, stemming from the death of George Floyd, will be designed to root out "systemic racism that is generations deep," Gov. Tim Walz told reporters. Our Minnesota Department of Human Rights today filed a civil rights charge against the MPD. @mnhumanrights will investigate the department’s policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to determine if they engaged in systemic discriminatory practices. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 2, 2020 "The Minnesota of Department of Human Rights is filing a commissioner's charge of discrimination and launch a civil right investigation against the Minneapolis Police Department," Walz said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Protesters on horseback arrive at Houston march HOUSTON — An urban trail riding club, Nonstop Riders, arrived at a downtown Houston march Tuesday afternoon to protest George Floyd's death. Marcus Johnson. Mike Hixenbaugh / NBC News Marcus Johnson, of Houston’s Fifth Ward, raised his fist in the air. “We’re here representing for all our black brothers and sisters," he said. The mounted protesters planned to join thousands more on foot as they made their way from Discovery Green, a public park, to City Hall. A few dozen people now arriving on horseback to honor the life of #GeorgeFloyd at tonight’s rally in Houston. pic.twitter.com/I0FQXV9w58 — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) June 2, 2020 Share this -







Happening today: Minneapolis school board is voting "on a resolution that would terminate the school district’s contract with the police department to provide “school resource officers” and mandate that the superintendent prepare an alternate plan for keeping students safe." — Reclaim the Block (@reclaimtheblock) June 2, 2020 Share this -





