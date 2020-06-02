SEE NEW POSTS

Protestors take a knee outside Trump Hotel in New York City Tens of thousands of protestors taking a knee in front of Trump International Hotel in NYC. pic.twitter.com/PnTmQieY4J — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 2, 2020







Mother of George Floyd's daughter gives emotional plea for justice George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, is embraced by her mother, Roxie Washington, before speaking about her father, following his death in Minneapolis police custody, at the Minneapolis City Hall on June 2, 2020. Lucas Jackson / Reuters The mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter broke down crying during an emotional plea for justice at City Hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday, lamenting that he would never watch his child grow up. "I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took from me," Roxie Washington said, her voice breaking, while she stood with her daughter, Gianna. "At the end of the day they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father." "If there's a problem that she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore," she said. "He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle," she said, wiping away tears. "I'm here for my baby and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good," she said, later adding that Floyd was a good father. "He loved her, he loved her so much," she said.







Houston protesters honor George Floyd, push for changes HOUSTON — Protest organizers estimate that more than 60,000 people marched on Tuesday through downtown Houston, the city where George Floyd grew up and lived most of his life. Eighteen members of Floyd's family stood on the steps of City Hall and thanked protesters for coming out. Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, called on the marchers to remain peaceful. "You're shaming all our names, not just his name," he said, referring to protests that have turned violent in other parts of the country. "It's bigger than my brother." The marchers have arrived at Houston City Hall. Seemingly endless stream of protesters filtering onto the lawn. pic.twitter.com/YrGqxnatxX — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020 The Houston rally, endorsed by city and police officials, was advertised as a peaceful protest to honor Floyd's family. But many in the crowd said the anger driving people to violence across the country is real — and justified. Keondra Cooper, 26, carried a sign with the words, "Sick of this s---!" painted in bright red letters. She said she's tired of watching viral videos of black men and women killed by police — every few weeks, it feels like — followed by social media hashtags but no policy changes. Cooper, who worked in finance, says she lost her job as a result of the coronavirus crisis. In the midst of a pandemic stripping black people of their lives and jobs at disproportionate rates, Cooper said she wanted to make sure her voice was heard. "We're tired of black men and black women being killed senselessly," Cooper said. "I have brothers. I have sisters. I'm a sister, and I'm going to be a mother one day. I don't want that for my people or my family."







LAPD arrests more than 1,000 on Monday, breaking records A driver shows her support for demonstrators as they march in protest in Los Angeles, on June 2, 2020. Jae C. Hong / AP The Los Angeles Police Department made 1,200 arrests Monday, a law enforcement source familiar with the numbers told NBC News. Most of the arrests were for curfew violations and a lessor extent looting Department did not have specific breakdown. That number is about seven time greater than the average daily number of arrests since March 15, when the coronavirus stay at home order was issued, and several times higher than typical daily arrests for Spring — nearly 250 arrests. The number of people arrested Monday is equivalent to a typical arrest number in single week. The LAPD Hollywood Division broke its one-day record for arrests with a total of at least 585 arrests per department officials. In Hollywood, most were for curfew violations and 20 arrests for looting, At least 50 vehicles were impounded. Officials said they expected the number of looting arrests to jump this week as police continue to learn the looters' tactics and react accordingly.







Sen. Elizabeth Warren, her husband (and Bailey) seen at protest near White House .@ewarren stops by DC protests with her husband and 🐶 pic.twitter.com/fBwXGfx1KV — Lauren Egan (@Lauren_V_Egan) June 2, 2020







George W. Bush: 'It is time for America to examine our tragic failures' Former President George W. Bush released a lengthy statement on Tuesday calling on the country to listen to black Americans and "examine our tragic failures." "It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future," he wrote in a lengthy statement. "This tragedy — in a long series of similar tragedies — raises a long overdue question: How do we end systemic racism in our society?" Bush called on people to listen to "grieving" African Americans, saying it was critical to seeing the country's reality honestly and improving on it. Bush did not speak out publicly on police killings during his two terms as president, despite two major cases, according to the New York Times. And he did not reference policy brutality specifically, instead speaking of racism and that black Americans "are harassed and threatened in their own country." Click here for the full story.







'Exhausting, traumatizing': Minneapolis protests push peace amid police confrontations MINNEAPOLIS — Ashley Phelps and Ahmad Eltawely developed a fast bond on Saturday night while fleeing tear gas and running from advancing police who were macing protesters. They had met for the first time earlier in the day at a peaceful protest and sit-in with thousands of demonstrators who were not involved in the burning of businesses and a police station on previous nights, said Eltawely, who had a microphone and passed it around for people to speak. "That's not a demonstration," he said of the violence. Instead, their sit-in "was so peaceful to the point we wouldn't even allow anybody to yell out any chants that were anti-police." But less than an hour after the 8 p.m curfew passed on Saturday, a wall of Minnesota State Patrol officers warned the crowd to disperse or face arrests. The officers then immediately began advancing into the crowd, using tear gas and pepper spray and filling the streets with smoke. People were seen running, throwing up and crying as police fanned out. Shots rang out in the distance. "We were running from the cops attacking us," said Phelps, 32, who earlier had led the crowd in the sit-in. Read the full story here.







Clip of Biden blasting apartheid in 1986 goes viral amid broader race conversation A decades-old video clip of Joe Biden went viral Tuesday showing the then-senator angrily blasting South Africa's apartheid system and tearing into the Reagan administration over not taking a stronger position against it. The two-minute clip, from a July 23, 1986, Senate hearing involving George Schultz, Reagan's secretary of state at the time, made the rounds on Twitter Tuesday, during a time where the conversation over racism, civil rights, protesting and police brutality has sizzled following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/19r40jzMlA — Amaka Anku (@AmakaAnku) June 2, 2020 "Damn it, we have favorites in South Africa. The favorites in South Africa are the people who are being repressed by that ugly white regime," Biden, then a Democratic U.S. senator from Delaware, is seen saying. "Our loyalty is not to South Africa, it's to South Africans. And the South Africans are majority black. And they are being excoriated," adds Biden, pounding his fist. He then praises black South African citizens for rising up in opposition to the racist apartheid policy, noting that it was their last resort. "They're rising to with the only thing left available to them, with that repulsive, repugnant regime," Biden says in the video. "They tried everything for the last 20 years. They begged, they borrowed, they crawled, and now they're taking up arms." "These people are being crushed, and we're sitting here with the same kind of rhetoric," he said. Reagan's administration was notoriously patient with the South African regime. Reagan himself vetoed the Comprehensive Apartheid Act, which put in place economic sanctions against South Africa over its apartheid policy. The veto, however, was overridden in both the House and the Senate.







Houston march begins with moment of silence HOUSTON — A march protesting George Floyd's death drew thousands of people to downtown Houston on Tuesday afternoon. It started with 30 seconds of silence, as protesters dropped to one knee and raised their fists in Discovery Green, a public park. The protesters then began marching toward City Hall. Speaker: "We gonna sweat today. ... but we ain't gonna shed a drop of blood in Houston, Texas." Followed by 25,000 people dropping on one knee — 30 seconds of silence for George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/vQ3rWQMBdQ — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020 Floyd grew up in Houston, and his relatives and friends joined Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rep. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in leading the march. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee lead the protest march with members of George Floyd's family. pic.twitter.com/srWMNkrqVO — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020 George Floyd's childhood friend and adopted brother Cal Wayne leading the march through downtown Houston. More 25,000 protesters behind him. pic.twitter.com/9ckqhvgIzy — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020







NYPD union head says Chauvin 'was not a police officer — he was a criminal' The president of New York City's largest police union says that the officer who is charged with the murder of George Floyd "was not a police officer — he was a criminal." Patrick Lynch, who heads the NYC Police Benevolent Association, has been an outspoken leader of the union that represents patrol officers for the largest police department in the United States and offered a very rare rebuke of another officer over misconduct. Lynch, who criticized the NYPD's decision to fire the officer involved in the death of Eric Garner, says of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, "there is no one that is defending him at all in the New York City Police Department or law enforcement as a whole."






