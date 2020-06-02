SEE NEW POSTS

Peaceful crowd gathers in Seattle after night of clashes Over a thousand people gather tonight outside the Seattle Emergency Operation Center listening to speakers. A very peaceful scene in contrast to to the clashes we saw last night. pic.twitter.com/UejnVAFfjO — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) June 3, 2020 Share this -







Couple discovers what appears to be unexploded grenade in Washington, D.C. A rubber grenade found on street in Washington, DC, on June 2, 2020, the morning after there were protests throughout the city. Claire Felten A couple was surprised to find what appeared to be a rubber grenade while out for a morning walk in Washington, DC. Claire Felten, 24, and Arthur Nelson, 25, made the discovery outside the Apple Carnegie Library about 7:30 am in the area of Mount Vernon Square on June 2. Felten said that when she noticed the black sphere on the ground, she picked it up to take a closer look thinking it was debris left over from civil unrest in the area the night before. “I realized that there were like little pellets or something inside it that I could feel when I shook it,” Felten said. “We realized, ‘oh wait, nope, this is unexploded so we’re going to put this down and we're going to walk away.” The couple called D.C. police who responded and disposed of the munition. Authorities described the device as “a non-hazardous rubber shell of a sting ball, a crowd control device used by law enforcement,” in an email to NBC News. NBC Washington’s Anthony Mague reported that flash bangs and police helicopters could be heard outside of the Apple Carnegie Library on June 1. He tweeted a video showing groups of people running with law enforcement vehicle following behind them. Share this -







Official resigns from Defense Science Board over protesters being cleared for Trump photo-op James N. Miller, the former under-secretary of defense for policy, resigned from the Defense Science Board on Tuesday, citing President Donald Trump's use of federal police to forcibly move peaceful protesters Monday night. "If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?" Miller wrote in his resignation letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, which was published in The Washington Post. "Unfortunately, it appears there may be few if any lines that President Trump is not willing to cross, so you will probably be faced with this terrible question again in the coming days." U.S. Park Police and the National Guard used smoke and flash-bangs to push away peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square and its surrounding streets, allowing Trump a cleared path to walk across the street to St. John's Episcopal Church, which suffered fire damage in protests Sunday night. Democrats and religious leaders criticized the president for using force to push back protesters to pose for pictures. Share this -







N.J. police dispatcher resigns over racist comment on black protester A police dispatcher resigned from the Woodbridge Police Department in New Jersey after a racist comment he wrote on Facebook. Woodbridge Police Department / via Facebook A police dispatcher in New Jersey resigned Monday after posting a racist comment on Facebook about a black boy at a George Floyd protest. In a photo posted on Facebook, the 8-year-old boy is pictured at a protest in Boston on Friday holding a sign, "At what age do I go from handsome to a threat?" The dispatcher, Marc Repace, commented, "17 give or take a year or two" and "LMFAO totally kidding." Repace, 21, was suspended Sunday from the police department in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Newark, where he worked for three years. "Once the department determined he made the Facebook comment, he was immediately suspended," John Hagerty, a spokesman for the township, said Tuesday. Read the full story here. Share this -







Police implored to take a knee near Union Square as NYC curfew nears In Manhattan, a large, peaceful demonstration marched from Union Square down to Washington Square Park before returning, gathering just south of Union Square. Protesters face to face with cops asking them to take a knee pic.twitter.com/I4Sy7XC0VV — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 2, 2020 Juan, 32, said the protests so far have been “very loud, but there’s been no pillaging and are going very peaceful.” The crowd, possibly in the thousands earlier in the evening, began to thin out a bit as New York City's curfew — 8 p.m. ET — neared. When phones blared an alert telling everyone to go home, chats of "f--- the curfew" broke out. Meanwhile, on the Upper East Side near Lenox Hill Hospital, protesters and hospital workers cheered for each other. Hospital workers cheer on protesters as they walk near Lenox Hill Hospital in New York on June 2, 2020. Patrick Chovanec Share this -







Long Island restaurant owner faces backlash over racist remarks about peaceful protesters A Long Island, New York, restaurant owner was being slammed as racist Tuesday after he recorded himself in a Facebook video calling people who were peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd "animals" and "savages" and saying he would throw watermelons at them. Luigi Petrone, the co-owner of Tutto Pazzo restaurant, recorded a Facebook Live on Monday afternoon as protesters approached New York Avenue in Huntington Village, where his business is located. "Bunch of kids, little punks, they look like little animals, savages,” he said at the beginning of the video. He estimated in the video, first reported by Huntington Now, that there were 100 police officers present. A Suffolk County police spokeswoman told NBC News the protest was peaceful and drew up to 200 people. Sabrina Chavez, 22, a lifelong Huntington resident, saved the video and posted it to Facebook. "THIS WAS A PEACEFUL PROTEST AND IT STILL WAS A PROBLEM TO SOME PEOPLE...," she wrote in the post Monday that has been widely shared. "DO YOU SEE WHY PEOPLE OF COLOR ARE FED UP NOW?" Read the full story here. Share this -







Protesters take a knee outside Trump Hotel in New York City Tens of thousands of protestors taking a knee in front of Trump International Hotel in NYC. pic.twitter.com/PnTmQieY4J — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 2, 2020 Share this -





